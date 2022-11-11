FURIA vs NAVI CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Quarter-finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Major 2022 commenced on November 10, 2022, featuring eight of the best CS:GO teams from the twenty-four teams that initially arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. These teams will go head-to-head in a single-elimination bracket to fight for the lion's share from a $1.25 million prize pool.

The opening day of the Champions Stage witnessed two exciting quarter-finals matchups. Outsiders defeated Fnatic to head over to the first semi-finals. They will be joined by MOUZ, who defeated Cloud9 to earn their semi-finals spot.

On Day 2 of the IEM Rio Major Champions Stage, one of Brazil's very own, FURIA Esports, will take on one of the world's most renowned CS:GO teams, Natus Vincere (NAVI) in a best-of-three encounter. The winner of this matchup will proceed to meet the winner of Spirit vs Heroic in the semi-finals.

FURIA vs NAVI: Which team will win this IEM Rio Major Quarter-finals CS:GO matchup?

Predictions

NAVI and FURIA are two really strong contenders for the IEM Rio Major title. After playing through various stages of the tournament, both teams are just two wins away from reaching the Grand Final. However, as things stand, only one of them can progress to the semis and have a shot at claiming the CS:GO Major title.

FURIA is Brazil's leading CS:GO roster. Although teams like Imperial and 00 NATION had the most support from their regional fanbase, FURIA's performance in the Rio Majors prompted the entire Brazilian CS:GO community to support them throughout the tournament.

Apart from being the most beloved Brazilian roster at the Majors, FURIA is also one of the most experienced rosters, with a core that has been playing together for almost five years. Their in-game leader, arT, and Riflers yuurih and KSCERATO, are exceptional players who have carried the team to victory on several occasions.

NAVI has a roster that matches FURIA in terms of experience, but is well ahead of their Brazilian counterparts when it comes to their success. The organization currently fields four out of five players that were part of the team that won the 2021 Stockholm Major and finished 2nd in the 2022 Antwerp Major.

Although NAVI has not exhibited their peak performances in recent months, the Ukrainian org has a roster capable of overcoming any challenges in their way and ascending to success.

With the presence of world-class talent like electroNic, Perfecto, and b1t, and with one of the best players in the game's history, s1mple, by their side, CS:GO fans can expect NAVI to win their quarter-finals matchup and make their way to the semi-finals.

Head-to-head

The current rosters of FURIA and NAVI have played against each other on six different occasions over the last few years. NAVI has won 5 out of the 6 head-to-head encounters they've had against FURIA, winning 10 out of the 13 maps they've played. FURIA's most recent victory against NAVI came in Season 13 of the ESL Pro League in March 2021.

NAVI vs FURIA head-to-head results (Image via HLTV)

Recent results

NAVI arrived in Brazil with a Legends Status, entering the tournament directly in the Legends Stage. FURIA, on the other hand, had a Contender status and had to play through the Challengers Stage of the tournament.

FURIA maintained a 3-1 run in the Challengers Stage and a 3-0 record in the Legends Stage, becoming one of the first two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals.They lost to BIG in their opening matchup, after which they secured six consecutive victories, defeating teams like 00NATION, OG, GamerLegion, ENCE, Spirit, and BIG.

NAVI had a rough time against the teams in the Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major. They defeated Team Vitality in their opening matchup, after which they lost to Cloud9 and Team Liquid. NAVI then defeated Bad News Eagles and BIG in back-to-back elimination matches to secure their slot in the Champions Stage.

Potential lineups

FURIA Esports

Yuri " yuurih " Boian

" Boian Andrei " arT " Piovezan (IGL)

" Piovezan (IGL) Kaike " KSCERATO " Cerato

" Cerato André " drop " Abreu

" Abreu Rafael " saffee " Costa

" Costa Nicholas "guerri" Nogueira (Coach)

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov (IGL)

" Sharipov (IGL) Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Viktor " sdy " Orudzhev

" Orudzhev Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Coach)

When and where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can tune into ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel to watch the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio Major live. FURIA will take on NAVI in a best-of-three Quarter-finals matchup on November 11, 2022, at 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / November 12, 2022, at 2 am IST.

