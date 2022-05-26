Fuslie reacts as Miyoung and Sykkuno try to make her awkward for mentioning Edison Park

TheOffline TV (OTV) squad featuring some of the most prominent names in the streaming industry, including Sykkuno, Miyoung, and Fuslie, teamed up together for their most recent livestream.

As the group of friends began their livestream, Sykkuno and Miyoung started making weird faces as Leslie 'Fuslie' mentioned her former long-term boyfriend, Edison Park. What happened next was a hilarious series of events.

Read on to find out how Sykkuno and Miyoung made Leslie extremely awkward during their most recent livestream and fans' reaction to the entire situation.

Miyoung and Sykkuno laugh along as Fuslie's Portal story brings up former boyfriend

During the most recent broadcast on May 25, 2022, members of the famous Offline TV group queued up to collaborate. However, things did take an interesting turn when Fuslie mentioned Edison Park while talking about Portal.

As per the streamer herself, she used to play Portal with her former boyfriend. Sykkuno took the opportunity to poke some fun at his good friend and also started giving some weird yet funny reactions. Soon after, Miyoung joined in, making the whole situation even more awkward for the Twitch streamer.

Recalling her past streams with Edison Park, the Twitch streamer noted:

"I've played it before. It's after a certain amount of time I just give up and then I just get there well, I used to play with Edison right and then he would like to get into a really hard level. Wait, why are you guys being weird. "

Continuing her trail of thoughts, Leslie notes:

"And then we get to a hard level and then I step out, I look at it and then he'll be like, alright, got it and I'm like ohhh. Shut up."

Naturally, Fuslie talking about Edison after their breakup was quite a nice surprise for all the fans. Sykkuno and Miyoung were also visibly surprised by how Leslie comfortably mentioned her ex-boyfriend after all that she went through in the past few months.

Fans react to Sykkuno and Miyoung's hilarious teasing

As expected, Fuslie's reaction to Sykkuno and Miyoung's weird looks elicited quite some interesting responses from viewers.

Notably, the YouTube comment section was swarming with hilarious reactions, and fans absolutely loved the light-hearted interaction between the three popular content creators.

Fans react to Sykkuno and Miyoung's hilarious mocking (Image via- Offline Funny)

Fans react to Sykkuno and Miyoung's hilarious mocking (Image via- Offline Funny)

Back in October 2021, Leslie and Edison announced their breakup after being together for almost five and a half years. The long-term relationship took a hard hit on both the streamers back then. As per the Twitch streamer herself, the duo decided to go their separate ways on good terms and it was a mutual decision.

She even asked her fans to respect their privacy and leave the entire situation alone. Soon after their breakup, Leslie took a short break from content creation and streaming to focus on her personal life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan