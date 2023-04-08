G2 Esports and KOI will face each other in the second game on day 2 of the group stage at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. It is going to be quite entertaining, simply because of the quality of these two rosters. Obviously, there are also stakes where the winner will move on to play in the upper bracket with a double-elimination backup, while the loser will drop down to the lower bracket where a single loss will lead to their elimination.

Preview of G2 Esports vs KOI at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

Prediction

G2 Esports had a pretty good start to the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. The team continued its form from the Winter Split and has been one of the best squads in the league by far.

There might be a few arguments that it lost to KOI and Fnatic in the regular Split, which definitely punches a few holes in the overall best team narrative; however, the regular season is always volatile and best-of-one games never really paint the full picture.

G2 Esports as a team has superior drafting, player quality, macro as well as team play. In fact, players like Caps and Hans Sama can pretty much pick anything and make it work like magic.

KOI, on the other hand, has been quite average so far in the LEC 2023 Spring Split. The team has been inconsistent, which definitely makes it hard to predict their current state.

LEC @LEC



Check out the schedule for the first week of the Spring Group Stage! 🗓️ #LEC IS BACK THIS WEEK:Check out the schedule for the first week of the Spring Group Stage! 🗓️ #LEC IS BACK THIS WEEK:Check out the schedule for the first week of the Spring Group Stage! 🗓️ https://t.co/Zuap7SGkB7

However, one thing is for sure: KOI has a very weak and inexperienced topside, which hurts them quite a lot. Apart from that, Comp has not been in the best of shape and has failed to replicate his 2022 form.

Lastly, KOI also lacks a voice within the team and often looks clueless when things go downhill.

However, this matchup is going to be interesting. Despite KOI's coin-flip form and G2 Esports' superiority, the former is sort of like a kryptonite for the latter. No matter how good G2 is, the team usually falters against KOI when it matters.

Hence, it is expected that the same will be repeated and KOI will grab the victory with a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-Head

G2 Esports and KOI have faced each other a total of three times in 2023, with the former grabbing two victories while the latter has one.

League of Legends LEC Spring Split Roster

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

KOI

Szygenda

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Livestream Details

G2 Esports vs KOI will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on April 9, 2023, at 11:30 PM IST/11:00 AM PDT.

Poll : 0 votes