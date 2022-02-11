G2 Esports vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split week 5: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final game on day one of week five at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be between G2 Esports and the MAD Lions.

The first match between the two in the first half of the round-robin ended in a one-sided affair. The MAD Lions back then could clean up G2 Esports very easily.

However, since then, a lot has changed in terms of performance. G2 Esports are slowly getting their team formula correct, while the MAD Lions are still struggling to find their footing.

Overview of G2 Esports vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

G2 Esports' start to the LEC 2022 spring split was anything but smooth. The players suffered from COVID and the team had two rookies under their belt.

Despite that, they figured out the team synergy and managed to grab six wins amongst nine. They did suffer losses against Team Vitality, Rogue and the MAD Lions, but they kept improving after every defeat.

The MAD Lions, on the other hand, started explosively. In their opening week, they demolished Team Vitality and showcased massive team synergy and coordination.

However, as the weeks passed, the team continued to deteriorate. As others improved, the MAD Lions started showing cracks within their team, which led to horrendous performances in the finals two weeks after the first half of the round-robin.

Thus, overall G2 Esports are much better equipped and should grab a revenge victory against the MAD Lions.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and the MAD Lions have previously locked horns 14 times within the LEC.

Amongst those, both G2 Esports and MAD Lions share seven victories each.

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs the MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC and Riot Games on February 11, 2022.

Past results

Previously, in week four, G2 Esports faced Rogue at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split. G2 lost that match in quite a disastrous fashion.

Meanwhile, the MAD Lions faced Team BDS and managed to grab a very close victory on the same day at the LEC 2022 spring split.

LEC 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Sergen "Brokenblade" Celik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphael "Targamas" Crabbe

MAD Lions

Irfan “Armut” Tukek

Javier “Elyoya” Batalla

Steven “Reeker” Chen

William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen

Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

Edited by Srijan Sen