The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split Grand final is set to be a clash between G2 Esports and the MAD Lions. This match has been hyped beyond imagination as two of the best teams in Europe will lock horns for the first major title of the season.

G2 Esports qualified for the finals last week itself. The MAD Lions, however, qualified after a grueling lower-bracket run against KOI and SK Gaming.

So even though G2 Esports is highly favored, the MAD Lions are currently riding a wave of momentum after winning two extremely tough games in the lower bracket. Hence, it is highly possible that G2 Esports may end up losing today just like they did during the LEC 2022 Summer Split.

Preview of G2 Esports vs MAD Lions at League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Predictions

G2 Esports has had a pretty good season at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split so far. The team started strong and more or less reached the finals without facing much competition along the way.

They did face a few issues recovering from early-game deficits. However, that was soon rectified, and the team went on to showcase immense teamwork and individual skill.

What makes G2 Esports very difficult to counter is that each player can play almost anything and is not afraid to go for unorthodox picks in the draft phase. Apart from that, if one player falters, another rises to the challenge.

The MAD Lions, on the other hand, have not had a very smooth season so far in the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split. They started strong but faltered massively mid-way. The problem with the MAD Lions was its consistency across all its lanes.

However, it seems the team has managed to sort out most of its issues and has developed a very particular playstyle that works marvelously. Obviously, Elyoya being the best jungler in Europe makes it even easier for the MAD Lions to execute the playstyle the team is comfortable with.

It makes sense then that when it comes to predictions, even though G2 Esports is favored on paper, the MAD Lions might have a few tricks up their sleeves. In fact, the momentum that the MAD Lions have gained after defeating KOI and SK Gaming will carry over.

Hence, the MAD Lions should win this game with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and the MAD Lions have clashed against each other on 19 occasions in the past, with the former grabbing nine victories and the latter 10.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports faced KOI at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split and grabbed a comfortable victory.

The MAD Lions, on the other hand, faced KOI as well and secured a hard-fought win.

LEC 2023 Winter Split Rosters

G2 Esports

Broken Blade

Yike

Caps

Hans Sama

Mikyx

MAD Lions

Chasy

Elyoya

Nisqy

Carzzy

Hylissang

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs MAD Lions will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on February 26, 2023 at 9 am PDT/6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST.

