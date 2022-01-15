G2 Esports vs MAD Lions League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2022: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final match of the first superweek at the League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be between MAD Lions and G2 Esports.

This is undoubtedly one of the most lucrative matches to close off the first week of the LEC. That's because both these teams have immense potential and have made some really good changes in the team.

However, only one team will be able to claim victory. With both sides so evenly balanced, the one with the most finesse will ultimately manage to grab the win.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of G2 Esports vs MAD Lions at LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

G2 Esports had a large number of issues during the 2021 season of League of Legends LEC. The team did not seem to click despite having some of the best players of all time in all positions.

However, the changes seem to have worked out quite well for them. Targamas and Flakked are performing quite brilliantly. Brokenblade is also doing exceptionally well. Finally, Caps and Jankos are looking as sharp as expected.

Overall, G2 Esports seem to have found the synergy they were missing in the previous year. There are still a few issues in terms of decision making, but that is understandable for a team that has three new players on the roster.

The MAD Lions are also in quite a good place in terms of roster changes. Many analysts felt that the departure of Carzzy and Humanoid would cripple the team. However, it was clear from the game against Vitality that Elyoya and Kaiser are more than enough to push the MAD Lions beyond the finish line.

When it comes to team synergy, the MAD Lions have adapted much better with their newer players compared to G2 Esports. So the MAD Lions should be able to close this match down quite comfortably.

Head-to-head

MAD Lions and G2 Esports have faced each other on quite a few occasions, and all of them have been during the spring and summer splits of the LEC.

Both these teams have clashed against each other 12 times over the past two years. Amongst them, G2 Esports and the MAD Lions share six victories each.

Livestream details

MAD Lions vs G2 Esports will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of the LEC. The match will be broadcast on January 16, 2022.

Previous Results

The MAD Lions previously faced Team Vitality during the LEC 2022 spring split and won the match quite comfortably.

G2 Esports previously faced Excel Esports in the LEC 2022 spring split. The match was quite exciting even though G2 Esports came out with a win.

League of Legends LEC 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Sergen "Brokenblade" Celik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphael "Targamas" Crabbe

MAD Lions

Irfan “Armut” Tukek

Javier “Elyoya” Batalla

Steven “Reeker” Chen

William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen

Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

