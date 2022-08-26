G2 Esports vs Misfits Gaming League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second match of the playoffs at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is set to take place between G2 Esports and Misfits Gaming. This match might not look very interesting, but considering the teams involved, a lot can happen at any given point.

Misfits Gaming has been one of the most unpredictable teams in the LEC. This is a roster that can defeat the best teams in the world on a good day. G2 Esports, on the other hand, has some of the best League of Legends players in the world.

Misfits Gaming LoL @MisfitsggLoL



@Vetheo_lol | #MSFWIN "I want to play a Bo5 against the best. Caps is the best, and I really want to be a contender for him." "I want to play a Bo5 against the best. Caps is the best, and I really want to be a contender for him." @Vetheo_lol | #MSFWIN https://t.co/si5XUpTGso

Preview of G2 Esports vs Misfits Gaming at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

G2 Esports had a rollercoaster of a season at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. The team started off on solid footing, but they eventually ended up dropping games against the likes of Team BDS and SK Gaming.

Things later took a horrible turn, as G2 Esports ended up becoming the worst team in the LEC in terms of early game presence. In almost every match, regardless of the opponent, G2 Esports would end up falling behind in the early game, resulting in some really close wins or disastrous losses.

Fortunately, many other teams have had turbulent performances during the Summer Split. This ensured that despite a four-game losing streak, G2 Esports still remained in the competition. Apart from that, the team is in a safe spot because they secured enough Championship Points as a result of their first-place finish in the Spring Split.

G2 Esports did eventually fix their early game, and this allowed them to claim the first spot in the regular season and also secure a place in League of Legends Worlds 2022.

G2 Esports @G2esports Flakked stop being toxic 🙄 Flakked stop being toxic 🙄 https://t.co/o9PJt0zd4l

Misfits Gaming also had a very similar journey during the regular season. The team had a tough start and lost almost all of their matches.

The team later decided to change their roster and brought in Zanzarah. This change helped Misfits Gaming massively and allowed them to improve their results. After the change, the team began picking up crucial wins in difficult situations.

As far as predictions are concerned, G2 Esports still has the upper hand over Misfits Gaming despite their inconsistencies. The former will likely win this game with a 3-2 scoreline.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Misfits Gaming have faced each other a total of 27 times in the past. In these matches, the former has 18 wins, while the latter has grabbed only nine victories.

Previous results

Previously, Misfits Gaming played against Fnatic at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and secured the victory.

G2 Esports @G2esports Wait until Flakked conquers NA Soloq 🥶 Wait until Flakked conquers NA Soloq 🥶 https://t.co/ubhlisW1ob

G2 Esports, on the other hand, played SK Gaming and had a comfortable victory.

LEC 2022 rosters

G2 Esports

Broken Blade

Jankos

caPs

Flakked

Targamas

Misfits Gaming

Irrelevant

Zanzarah

Vetheo

Neon

Mersa

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs Misfits Gaming will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on August 27, 2022 at 8:00 am PDT/8:30 pm IST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish