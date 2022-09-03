G2 Esports vs Rogue League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs: Head-to-Head, livestream details and more

The Upper Bracket Finals at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs will take place between G2 Esports and Rogue. This is a game that is all about gaining advantage through intelligent drafting and smart jungle pathing.

However, it is vital to remember that the teams will need to be as intelligent as possible, since the stakes for this match are quite high. The winning team in this series will directly qualify for not just the finals of the LEC, but also the group stage of League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Apart from that, the winner will also get a long rest and have a lot more time to prepare for the finals. As a result, both teams need to perform at their best to ensure they bring out any secret strategy, if available, to close the series.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Rogue at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

G2 Esports had an extremely up-and-down season at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. The team had a few good games during the early days of the Summer Split, but then everything went downhill from that point.

The team had one of the worst early games in the entire split and lost matches against Team BDS and SK Gaming in disastrous fashion. At one point, the team went on a 4-game losing streak and was dangerously close to losing out on a playoff spot.

In truth, G2 Esports got quite lucky, as other teams faltered as well and gave time to recover from those disastrous results. Eventually, the team rose back up and managed to secure the top spot in the regular season.

Obviously, the championship points that the team gathered through the Spring Split victory played a part in that. However, the team once again showed weakness in drafting during the playoff match against Misfits Gaming and was only able to win due to the Caps' brilliance.

In fact, the same Misfits that got demolished against Fnatic performed quite well against G2 Esports and it was primarily because of sloppy performances from the latter.

Rogue, on the other hand, had a disastrous start to the opening week of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split. However, the team eventually recovered and developed a really good winning streak as the weeks passed.

Unfortunately, that did not last as Rogue once again faltered and ended up losing a few games, which cost the team a first-place finish during the regular split. In any case, the team qualified for the playoffs and had a brilliant showing against the MAD Lions as Rogue ended up defeating the former 3-2.

It was a monumental victory and clearly showed the massive strength of Rogue as a team.

Thus, in terms of predictions, Rogue will have the upper hand simply due to the fact that the team defeated a much stronger opponent and showcased much more steady and systematic gameplay compared to G2 Esports. Apart from that, the mistakes that G2 Esports made against Misfits Gaming will be punished heavily by Rogue.

As such, Rogue should win the series 3-1.

Head-to-Head

G2 Esports and Rogue have faced each other for a total of 19 times in the past. Amongst those, G2 Esports has 16 victories, while Rogue has only three.

Previous Results

Previously, G2 Esports faced Misfits Gaming in League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and grabbed a 3-1 victory.

Rogue, on the other hand, faced the MAD Lions and grabbed an emphatic 3-2 victory.

LEC 2022 Rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Jankos

Caps

Flakked

Targamas

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

Livestream Details

G2 Esports vs Rogue will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on September 3, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT/8:30 PM IST.

