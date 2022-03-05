G2 Esports vs Team Vitality League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split: Head-to-head, livestream details and more

The final game on the second day of week 8 at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split is set to be between G2 Esports and Team Vitality. This will be an exciting game as there is a lot on the line for both teams.

G2 Esports will look to prove that they are one of the top contenders to win the spring split, while Team Vitality will be looking to book a place in the playoffs. Apart from that, it is also a re-match between Perkz and Caps, which ended in the former's favor the last time they met in January.

So there is a lot at stake for this game, including self-pride, urge to make a statement, and qualifying for the playoffs.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split

Predictions

G2 Esports had a pretty decent spring split so far, considering they have two rookies in the team. They have performed exceptionally well, and apart from a few games during weeks 6 and 7, they have overall showcased their strength and determination to win games.

While many disregarded G2 Esports when their brand new roster was announced back in December, it is safe to say that right now, most teams fear them and will never take them for granted.

On the other hand, Team Vitality has ended up in quite a tough spot despite building a superteam for the 2022 season. This team was expected to win it all and was supposed to take Europe's name to the very top.

Instead, they are struggling to qualify for the playoffs and might even get eliminated if they lose their next game against G2 Esports. As for predictions, this is definitely a tough one as Team Vitality is highly inconsistent.

G2 Esports is not very far from that, and after they threw away a 13k lead against Misfits, it is hard to predict them. However, overall, G2 has shown more consistency than Team Vitality over the last two months. Thus, G2 Esports has a higher chance to win this, even though it might be a close one.

Head-to-head

Both G2 Esports have Team Vitality have clashed against each other 24 times since 2016. Amongst those, G2 has grabbed 16 victories, while Team Vitality has only managed 6. The other two matches ended in a draw.

Livestream details and previous results

G2 Esports vs Team Vitality will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC and Riot Games.

Previously, G2 Esports faced EXCEL at League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split and won that match comfortably. On the other hand, Team Vitality faced the MAD Lions and ended up losing that match quite horribly.

LEC 2022 Rosters

G2 Esports

Sergen "Brokenblade" Celik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphael "Targamas" Crabbe

Team Vitality

Barney "Alphari" Morris

Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Matyas "Carzzy" Orsag

Labros "Labrov" Papoutsakis

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha