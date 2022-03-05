Top 5 monitors to buy for playing League of Legends

League of Legends is one of the most played MOBA games globally with its highly competitive setting. Like other competitive games in the market, LoL also requires top-of-the-line gaming gear, including high-performance gaming monitors.

These top-tier gaming displays are preferred for competitive games because of their high refresh rates that allow players to make split-second decisions.

To help League of Legends players pick the best monitors and gain an upper edge with their gameplay, this article will make five gaming monitor suggestions and explain how they are better than the traditional ones.

Things to consider when buying a gaming monitor for games like League of Legends

When specifically selecting a monitor for League of Legends, there are multiple things to consider, like the monitor’s refresh rate and screen response time.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends These new chromas are sure to make a buzz! These new chromas are sure to make a buzz! 🐝 https://t.co/maU64mCdVF

Taking all these factors into consideration, the following is a list of features to look for in a gaming monitor:

Refresh Rate: Standard gaming monitors start with a refresh rate of 144 Hertz, so any monitor beyond this milestone is great.

Response time: A response time is the amount of time taken by a monitor to shift a pixel from one color to another and is usually calculated in milliseconds. Top-tier gaming monitors usually have a response time of 1ms, and it is better to consider monitors near that range.

Size and resolution: Since high frame rates are a top priority, it is best to choose a monitor with a 1080p resolution display, as it is easier for the system to give more information with less time.

Top five monitors for playing League of Legends on

5) Samsung Odyssey G3 Ultrawide

The Samsung Odyssey G3 Ultrawide (Image via Amazon)

Samsung is among a list of industry companies that provide high-quality displays and have made no compromises with this monitor. Along with FreeSync Premium features, the monitor also has an FHD LED display that gives a highly accurate output.

Features

Response time: 5 ms

5 ms Size: 32 inch

32 inch Panel: LED

LED Refresh Rate: 165 Hz

Get it here.

4) Asus TUF Gaming VG270QR

The Asus TUF VG270QR (Image via Amazon)

Asus TUF is quite well known around the world for its expertise with gaming peripherals. The monitor comes with a 165 Hertz refresh rate panel and to tag along with it a 1ms response time as well. It also supports G-Sync and brings zero tearing capability to the monitor.

Features

Response time: 1 ms

1 ms Size: 27 inch

27 inch Panel: IPS

IPS Refresh Rate: 165 Hz

Get it here.

3) Z-Edge UG32F Curved Gaming Monitor

The Z-Edge EG32F (Image via Amazon)

The Z-Edge UG32F is a great gaming monitor that not only provides a display with 200HZ refresh rate potential but also has a thin bezel screen. Also, the screen comes with an inbuilt speaker, which is also something that could be useful to users.

Features

Response time: 6.5 ms

6.5 ms Size: 32 inch

32 inch Panel: IPS

IPS Refresh Rate: 200 Hz

Get it here.

2) LG 27GN750-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor

The LG 27GN750-B (Image via Amazon)

This monitor is one of the best gaming monitors available in the commercial market and makes a great addition to playing League of Legends. The monitor gives an output of 240 Hertz along with low response time and G-Sync compatibility.

Features

Response time: 1 ms

1 ms Size: 27 inch

27 inch Panel: IPS

IPS Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Get it here.

1) AOC C27G2Z Curved Monitor

The AOC C27G2Z (Image via Amazon)

In the entire list, this monitor has the lowest response time of 0.5ms, accompanied by a 240 Hertz display panel. In terms of ergonomics, the monitor also looks great on the desk and would be great for games like League of Legends.

Features

Response time: 0.5 ms

0.5 ms Size: 27 inch

27 inch Panel: IPS

IPS Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Get it here.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi