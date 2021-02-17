G2’s Jankos might consider moving to North America in the final years of his professional League of Legends career

Polish jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski has been among the best players in the history of European League of Legends. Jankos started his professional gaming career in 2013 at the age of 17. His most successful periods were under G2 Esports.

So apparently I'm going to NA next year. But I thought you guys liked my Nidalee spears 🥺 — Marcin Jankowski (@G2Jankos) February 16, 2021

With G2, Jankos boasted several regional championships in just over three years. At the tail-end of his career, the 25-year-old might move to North America for a brief spell.

A year back, the veteran jungler said that although he was happy to stay with G2 Esports, he wasn't sure about the future. He also mentioned that if G2 didn’t succeed that very season, he might retire. Jankos added that the organization would benefit from the addition of new names to the roster.

In Poland we don't say "Jankos". We say "The most powerful jungler. The brightest man in the world. Legend. LEC champion. Back to back MVP" and I think it's beautiful — Marcin Jankowski (@G2Jankos) May 7, 2020

But even after G2's consistent silverware hunt, it seems like Jankos' time with the European League of Legends champions has finally come to an end.

Jankos might be heading to LCS for the League of Legends 2022 season

Jankos with the LEC Champions' trophy (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Cloud9's midlaner Luka "Perkz" Perković, in a recent Twitch live stream, mentioned that Jankos will be looking for a NA move in the upcoming League season.

In a previous interview, Jankos mentioned that he would only consider leaving Europe for North America if he found the hassle worth it.

C9 Perkz: “I know that Jankos wants to go to NA after this year.” https://t.co/WPceRDQUH7 pic.twitter.com/haVBto3D5h — Total Gaming (@totalgaming) February 16, 2021

Fans, though, want Jankos to finish his career with G2. Jankos’ departure would mark the end of a glorious era for G2.

JANKOS I LOVE YOU MAN. I BELIEVE YOU CAN PLAY AT LEAST MINIMUM 2-3 YEARS AT G2 AND TRY TO WIN WORLDS. AND FOR THE MONEY PART OF COURSE YOU CAN GO TO NA SOME TIME BUT ITS TOO EARLY YOU'RE STILL THE BEST JUNGLER HERE ❤️❤️❤️ — cankut (@404brokenme) February 16, 2021

The Polish professional also plans to become a full-time streamer once he is done with his League of Legends career. To grow in viewership, Jankos will only stream in English for easier communication with global fans.

Why would you leave, your spears can hit NA from here anyways — G2 Esports (@G2esports) February 16, 2021

With Jankos planning for his future outside the LEC, this might be his last chance to win the World Championship with G2. The European heavyweights came very close to taking home their first Worlds title last year.

They were eventually taken down in the semifinals by South Korea's DAMWON Gaming, the title holders.