G2 vs NAVI at CS:GO BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The first S-tier CS:GO event of 2023 is underway, as twelve of the best teams in the world convene in Copenhagen, Denmark to fight for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023 title and a spot in the Spring Finals, which is due later this year.

The first week of the tournament witnessed all twelve contenders in action as they engaged in a fierce double-elimination bracket. Day 8 of the tournament will feature two of the event's most popular teams at the winner's end of the bracket competing for an early spot in the BLAST Premier Spring Finals.

G2 Esports will take on Natus Vincere yet again in a best-of-three series in the Upper Bracket Final of Group C. The winner will qualify for the 2023 Spring Finals, whereas the loser will proceed to meet the winner of Complexity vs Evil Geniuses in the knockout stage.

Vitality became the first team to qualify for the Spring Finals yesterday. They will be joined by the winner of FaZe vs OG and G2 vs NAVI, alongside 3 teams from the knockout stage.

G2 Esports vs Natus Vincere: Who will win the Group C Finals of CS:GO BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023?

Predictions

G2 Esports have been in incredible form since the end of the 2022 CS:GO season. While the G2 CS:GO roster did have issues at the start of 2022, they made a few integral changes later on which shaped the roster into a world class team.

The addition of jks and the arrival of HooXi as an IGL changed G2's structure for the better. The Kovac brothers have been in great form so far this season. G2's AWP prodigy, m0NESY, has started to climb the ranks from being a rookie to an unmatchable talent that opponents need to be wary of.

Compared to G2, NAVI is in a relatively weaker form. This will be the organization's first big tournament with their latest addition, npl, who is a young talent that was promoted from the Natus Vincere Junior team less than a month ago. While the rest of the roster remains unchanged, the addition of a new player into the system has certainly limited NAVI's performance.

NAVI already faced the current G2 CS:GO team once three days ago, when they met in the Upper Finals of Group C. Although NAVI put on a promising performance on both maps, G2 ended up winning the series 2-0.

Natus Vincere does have innate talent like s1mple, electroNic, Perfecto and b1t, the core that won the 2021 PGL Major Stockholm. However, G2's ongoing momentum and m0NESY's prowess on the AWP might just turn the tide in G2's favor.

Head-to-head

The current core rosters of G2 and NAVI have encountered each other on 5 different occasions. G2 has won 3 of those series whereas NAVI has only two. Out of the 9 maps they've played, G2 has 6 wins, leaving NAVI with only 3.

Recent results

G2 Esports are currently enjoying an active 6-match win-streak, with victories against top CS:GO rosters like NAVI, BIG, Liquid, FaZe, Vitality and Outsiders to their credit. NAVI, on the other hand, have won 3 out of their last 5 matches. They won against teams like NIP and Heroic, while losing to G2 Esports and Liquid.

Potential lineups

G2 Esports

Nemanja " huNter- " Kovač

" Kovač Nikola " NiKo " Kovač

" Kovač Ilya " m0NESY " Osipov

" Osipov Justin " jks " Savage

" Savage Rasmus " HooXi " Nielsen (IGL)

" Nielsen (IGL) Jan "Swani" Müller (Interim Coach)

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov (IGL)

" Sharipov (IGL) Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Andrii " npl " Kukharskyi

" Kukharskyi Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Coach)

Where to watch

CS:GO enthusiasts can watch the Spring Groups 2023 live on BLASTPremier's official channels on Twitch and YouTube. G2 Esports will take on Natus Vincere later today, on January 26, 2022 at 9.30 am PST/ 6.30 pm CET/ 11 pm IST.

