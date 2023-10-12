GAM Esports vs Movistar R7 League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-ins stage has reached its first leg of elimination games ahead of Day 4. Day 3 saw Team Whales and PSG Talon advance to the knockout stages, which will determine the two teams that will progress to the brand-new Swiss phase. The first set of elimination matchups will feature GAM Esports vs. Movistar R7 and Team BDS vs DetonatioN FocusMe.

The former fixture will be a rematch of the League of Legends MSI 2023 elimination game from a couple of months ago. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this extremely important best-of-three series.

GAM Esports vs Movistar R7 League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-ins: Who is expected to win?

Predictions

GAM Esports have gotten off to an underwhelming start at League of Legends Worlds 2023. The VCS 2023 Summer Split champions suffered a humiliating defeat in the opening game against LOUD. Plenty of poor decisions were made by the Vietnamese roster, ranging from map control and teamfight positioning. Coupled with that, some of the item builds utilized by the players were highly questionable

GAM Esports had a similar outing at MSI 2023, with no change in sight despite revamping the botlane with the addition of Slayder and Palette. Ahead of this elimination matchup, the Vietnamese team must show up big and display grit, as Team Whales, the other VCS team at the event, have already demonstrated twice.

Movistar R7 also received a thrashing in their first game at the hands of the PCS Summer Split 2023 champions, PSG Talon. The LLA Closing 2023 champions were simply outclassed in terms of macro and micro gameplay. The roster looked disjointed at times, with jungler Oddie, in particular, looking quite lost and out of sync in both games of the series.

The bot lane duo of Ceo and Lyonz have also been consistently put behind, unable to keep up with the high level of competition. Movistar R7 do show signs of life in the early game, but the team tends to plateau massively in the mid-stages. A more cohesive approach and better drafting can bode well for Movistar R7 ahead of this clash.

GAM Esports are expected to be the slight favorites. Despite losing the previous encounter against Movistar R7, the new botlane of Slayder and Palette will make the difference. While Slayder did have a rough performance against PSG Talon, the Vietnamese ADC should have a much better time against Ceo and Lyonz.

Head-to-head

GAM Esports and Movistar R7 previously clashed at League of Legends MSI 2023. The latter clinched the victory with a 2-1 scoreline, putting the current head-to-head record at 1-0 in their favor.

Previous results

GAM Esports' latest result at League of Legends Worlds 2023 was a 0-2 loss against Brazil's LOUD. Similarly, Movistar R7 suffered a 0-2 defeat in their opening matchup at the event against Pacific's PSG Talon.

Worlds 2023 rosters

GAM Esports

Top - Trần "Kiaya" Duy Sang

Duy Sang Jungle - Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh

Duy Khánh Mid - Đặng "Kati" Thanh Phê

Thanh Phê ADC - Nguyễn "Slayder" Linh Vương

Linh Vương Support - Nguyễn "Palette" Hải Trung

Hải Trung Head Coach - Huỳnh "Hankay" Tấn Đạt

Movistar R7

Top - Cho "Bong" Bo-woong

Bo-woong Jungle - Sebastián "Oddie" Alonso Niño Zavaleta

Alonso Niño Zavaleta Mid - Jeong "Mireu" Jo-bin

Jo-bin ADC - Lorenzo "Ceo" Tévez

Tévez Support - Pedro "Lyonz" Luis Peralta

Luis Peralta Head Coach - Cristian "Khynm" Alonso

Livestream details

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 play-in stage matchup between GAM Esports and Movistar R7 will take place on October 13, 2023, at 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/12:30 pm IST. Fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts:

Popular co-streams conducted by personalities such as Caedrel, IWDominate, and LS are also prominent outlets to savor League of Legends Worlds 2023.

Poll : Who will win this match? GAM Esports Movistar R7 0 votes