Game of Thrones Kingsroad: How to gain EXP and level up faster

Leveling up in Game of Thrones Kingsroad is key to getting stronger. As you gain EXP and hit new levels, you unlock Traits, improve Skills, equip better gear, and raise your Momentum stat — one of the most important attributes in the game. Momentum boosts your overall effectiveness in combat, letting you face tougher enemies and survive late-game content.

Ad

This guide will explain how to gain EXP and level up fast in Game of Thrones Kingsroad.

How to level up in Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Completing quests is the most efficient way to earn EXP in Game of Thrones Kingsroad (Image via Netmarble)

EXP (Experience Points) is automatically earned through gameplay. Once you earn enough EXP, your character levels up. Each level-up gives you points to spend on Traits and Skills, letting you upgrade your build.

Ad

Trending

The best ways to gain EXP are as follows:

1) Complete main and side quests

Quests are your main source of EXP. Major story moments and boss fights grant the most XP. You can check how much EXP you can gain from a mission in the quest menu or on the map before starting.

2) Defeat bosses via Altar of Memories

Located in Winterfell’s Godswood, the Altar of Memories lets you team up to fight special bosses. These drop gear and give solid EXP.

Ad

3) Clear Bandit camps

Clearing these marked locations gives EXP, but remember to open the chest after the fight to get credit.

4) Battle Echoes of the Past

Found at Broken Weirwood trees, these flashback-style fights give great rewards, including EXP. They’re repeatable after a cooldown.

5) Farm creatures like wolves

Killing random human enemies won’t earn you EXP, but certain creatures like wolves drop a small amount of EXP. It’s not efficient, but it stacks over time.

Ad

Leveling up efficiently in Game of Thrones Kingsroad means focusing on quests, bosses, and events. Avoid grinding random enemies and instead target linear activities that give real EXP boosts. With the right approach, you’ll hit max level 45 in no time and unlock the full power of your class.

Also Read: Does Game of Thrones Kingsroad feature crossplay and cross progression?

Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.