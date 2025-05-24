Game of Thrones Kingsroad: How to gain EXP and level up faster

Leveling up in Game of Thrones Kingsroad is key to getting stronger. As you gain EXP and hit new levels, you unlock Traits, improve Skills, equip better gear, and raise your Momentum stat — one of the most important attributes in the game. Momentum boosts your overall effectiveness in combat, letting you face tougher enemies and survive late-game content.
This guide will explain how to gain EXP and level up fast in Game of Thrones Kingsroad.
How to level up in Game of Thrones Kingsroad
EXP (Experience Points) is automatically earned through gameplay. Once you earn enough EXP, your character levels up. Each level-up gives you points to spend on Traits and Skills, letting you upgrade your build.
The best ways to gain EXP are as follows:
1) Complete main and side quests
Quests are your main source of EXP. Major story moments and boss fights grant the most XP. You can check how much EXP you can gain from a mission in the quest menu or on the map before starting.
2) Defeat bosses via Altar of Memories
Located in Winterfell’s Godswood, the Altar of Memories lets you team up to fight special bosses. These drop gear and give solid EXP.
3) Clear Bandit camps
Clearing these marked locations gives EXP, but remember to open the chest after the fight to get credit.
4) Battle Echoes of the Past
Found at Broken Weirwood trees, these flashback-style fights give great rewards, including EXP. They’re repeatable after a cooldown.
5) Farm creatures like wolves
Killing random human enemies won’t earn you EXP, but certain creatures like wolves drop a small amount of EXP. It’s not efficient, but it stacks over time.
Leveling up efficiently in Game of Thrones Kingsroad means focusing on quests, bosses, and events. Avoid grinding random enemies and instead target linear activities that give real EXP boosts. With the right approach, you’ll hit max level 45 in no time and unlock the full power of your class.
