Does Game of Thrones Kingsroad feature crossplay and cross progression?

Game of Thrones Kingsroad is an upcoming open-world RPG set in the world of HBO’s hit series. Developed by Netmarble, the game casts you as the heir to a minor Northern house. You must choose from three unique classes and embark on a journey to restore your family’s honor in a war-torn Westeros.

Ad

The game supports crossplay and cross-progression between PC and mobile. This means you can start your journey on one device and continue on another. Multiplayer and co-op features also work across both platforms, making it easier to team up with friends regardless of the device.

Game overview

Set in the Game of Thrones universe, Kingsroad is an open-world, action RPG that blends fast-paced combat with narrative-heavy exploration. You start as the heir of a minor Northern house and must rebuild your family’s legacy in a land torn by war and betrayal.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The game expands upon the show’s lore with new locations, side quests, and new mythical creatures, alongside real-time combat mechanics that require dodging, parrying, and strategic timing. There’s also a strong co-op element, with multiplayer dungeons and team-based missions forming the core of its social gameplay.

Crossplay in Game of Thrones Kingsroad

With the crossplay feature, whether you’re playing on PC or mobile, you can join the same servers, team up with friends, and explore Westeros in real-time.

Ad

So, if you’re a mobile gamer looking to raid dungeons with a PC buddy, you’re good to go. This is especially helpful for community-driven content, where having access to a wider player base will keep the gameplay experience fresh and alive.

Cross-progression in Game of Thrones Kingsroad

Cross-progression is another major win. Your game progress, character level, gear, and quest milestones will now be connected to the same account, regardless of the device you play on. This means you can start your journey as a Knight on mobile, then switch to your PC without missing a beat.

Ad

All character builds, inventory, and completed missions are carried over automatically. This makes the game not only more flexible but also easier for players with busy schedules to stay engaged.

Also Read: Game of Thrones Kingsroad: All available platforms and PC system requirements

Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.