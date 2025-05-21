The news of Netmarble launching Game of Thrones: Kingsroad for both mobile and PC made the community rush to find the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. Arriving on May 21, 2025, Netmarble's new ARPG title presents a unique opportunity for players to conquer Westeros from their phone, but from the trailers, it looks like it will be a demanding title.

While Netmarble hasn't confirmed a minimum system requirement for mobile devices, this article has curated a list of the 10 best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad based on the information available on the digital storefronts and some other websites.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

According to some digital storefronts, you need iOS 15 or better for Apple devices and Android 11 or better for Android devices to run Game of Thrones: Kingsroad seamlessly.

1) Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro is among the best gaming devices in 2025. With an Android 15 OS, the ROG 9 Pro can easily run Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. However, the best part is, it will keep the FPS high and your kingdom safe with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Octa-Core CPU and Adreno 830 GPU.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro is among the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad (Image via Asus)

The monster chipset and 165Hz AMOLED display on the 6.78-inch screen will bring the King's Landing to life. The device also has a monstrous 512GB storage, making it a great pick for players who would also want to enjoy other titles besides GoT: Kingsroad.

2) Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is another popular device that can run GoT: Kingsroad smoothly. Operating on Android 14, this device boasts performance. Furthermore, the company claims that this phone has a 24-hour battery life after every full charge, making it a great choice for longer gameplay sessions.

The recent versions of Google's Pixel have emerged as top-tier gaming devices (Image via Google)

The device might be one of the smallest on the list with only a 6.3" screen, but it compensates with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it perfect for smooth gaming sessions as well as effortless multitasking whenever you need it.

3) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is one of the best Apple phones to run titles like Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. Boasting iOS 18, the device comes with OLED HDR 10 display, which helps the players get the best visual experience, especially when playing such graphically demanding titles.

iPhone 16 can be a great pick to enjoy the upcoming GoT title (Image via Apple)

That said, while an Apple GPU helps players enjoy a lag-free gaming experience, the device provides a 4685mAh lithium-ion battery, which might not be a preferable choice for extended gaming sessions.

4) iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max is another top-tier device for budget users who want to enjoy the upcoming Netmarble title on an iOS device. Running iOS 16, this device is available on retail websites for under $1000. With the XDR OLED and HDR10 display, it can generate great visuals even when you are playing the title at high settings.

iPhone 14 Pro Max can be a great budget option when you are looking at the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad (Image via Apple)

With 256GB internal storage, the device can seamlessly run any demanding titles, making it a great choice for the list of the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. However, with 6GB RAM and only a 120Hz refresh rate, players might experience occasional stutters and freezes when playing graphics-heavy titles at high settings.

5) Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is among the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. Arriving with the Android 14 operating system, this device can also easily run the ARPG title. The FHD+LTPO AMOLED touch screen will provide great visuals and satisfying controls. The device also boasts a 165Hz refresh rate.

ROG Phone 8 might be a pricier option, but it will be worth every penny as far as gaming is concerned (Image via Asus)

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 16GB RAM, and 256 GB storage space will help you store and run multiple titles, while the high-res audio quality upgrades your overall gaming experience. However, the device might be pricey for some, and it does not provide built-in fans, making overheating a common problem.

6) Sansung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been one of the most popular devices with a robust build and impressive performance for heavy users and gamers alike. Samsung's S24 Ultra comes with a Dynamic AMOLED 2x QHD+ display on a 6.9" screen, which precisely captures every little detail, which can improve the experience for ARPG titles.

Samsung S25 Ultra is one of the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad (Image via Samsung)

Arriving with Android 15, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra provides great performance. The built-in vapor chamber cooling system and AI-based gaming optimization are what secure its entry to the list of the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

7) Motorola Moto G54

The Motorola Moto G54 is one of the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. At 6.5", the device comes with an IPS LCD display, helping the players catch the stunning beauty of Westeros as shown in the upcoming Netmarble title. While this phone has a lower (120 Hz) refresh rate, less demanding players will not notice a thing.

Motorola Moto G54 is a great device for budget users who want to try out GoT: Kingsroad (Image via Motorola)

While it provides a 256GB storage space for gaming enthusiasts who want to try multiple titles simultaneously, the 8GB RAM might not be a great choice for multitasking. However, despite such shortcomings, running on Android 13, this device can easily run modern-day demanding titles effortlessly.

8) Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro

The Poco F7 Pro by Xiaomi is another device that can run Game of Thrones: Kingsroad properly. The HyperOS 2, based on the Android 14 processor, helps boost the device's performance. 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage provide enough space to try out different titles, and all of them can run smoothly on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The Poco F7 Pro can provide amazing gaming performance (Image via Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Poco F7 Pro generates a 144Hz refresh rate, helping players run this title smoothly. The device's optimized software enhances player experience, making it one of the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. It is one of the best picks for budget users.

9) Samsung Galaxy A50

While the Galaxy A50 is considered one of the older devices of Samsung, it is still among the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. Operating on Android 11, it just matches the system requirements for Android. At 6.4", this probably has the smallest screen size on the list. However, the Super AMOLED near-fullscreen display can enhance your gaming experience.

Samsung Galaxy A50 is a pocket-friendly option to play demanding titles (Image via Samsung)

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A50 will provide a blazing performance at a fraction of the price of its flashier siblings like the S25 Ultra.

10) OnePlus Ace 3

OncePlus Ace 3 is the final entry in the list of the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. Operating on Android 14, the device has 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space, which is perfect for running any demanding title or multitasking.

OnePlus Ace 3 Genshin Impact Edition is a great choice for gamers looking for the best phones to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad (Image via OnePlus)

The 6.78" fluid AMOLED and HDR10+ display can bring Westeros to life under $1000. While the 120Hz refresh rate might be a problem for pro gamers, this is a great device for less demanding users.

