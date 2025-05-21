In recent years, having the best 1440p gaming monitors has become necessary for gamers and working professionals. However, while the market is flooded with cutting-edge displays, jaw-dropping visuals, and amazing refresh rates, only a few are worth the investment. Therefore, customers must compare their options to make informed decisions.

This article provides a curated list of the best 1440p gaming monitors on the market. Whether you are a hardcore competitor or a single-player graphics enthusiast, these monitors will help upgrade your gaming experience.

Also read: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's perspective.

Acer Predator and four other best 1440p gaming monitors in 2025

While brands like Acer have dominated the market with excellent gaming monitors, some new players have emerged with better panel types and higher refresh rates.

Check out our picks for the best 1440p gaming monitors on the market.

1) MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED

With MSI MPG 271QRX, you can finally get a QD-OLED display without compromising the refresh rate or picture quality, or worrying about spending too much. The QD-OLED display produces a near-infinite contrast ratio while its 360Hz refresh rate provides a near-instant response time, which is perfect for pro gamers.

MSI has produced one of the best 1440p gaming monitors (Image via MSI)

The OLED display creates a sumptuous color reproduction on the 27" screen, while the absence of a panel type generates better pictures. The MSI MPG 271QRX also has HDMI 2.1 connectors and a DisplayPort 1.4. The monitor brings deep contrast, vibrant colors, and smooth gameplay at $799-$899 on retail websites.

See MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED on BestBuy.

2) Samsung Odyssey OLED G6

Samsung Odyssey is another amazing pick for the best 1440p gaming monitors. The 27" screen with standard OLED display catches the true colors of each scene of the graphically demanding titles. The QHD screen boasts FreeSync Premium Pro and is also G-Sync compatible, so it is a great choice for AMD and NVIDIA fans.

Samsung's Odyssey is one of the best 1440p gaming monitors from the company in recent times (Image via Samsung)

While the Samsung Odyssey OLED yields only a 240Hz refresh rate, it still provides a 0.03ms response time. An impressive response time combined with the borderless design makes the Odyssey a perfect pick for users who crave both style and speed.

See Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 on BestBuy.

3) Asus ROG Strix OLED

Asus ROG Strix OLED has been among the best 1440p gaming laptops for quite some time now. Packed with the AMOLED panel type, and G-Sync and FreeSync, this 27" monitor provides amazing HDR pictures, helping you to upgrade your gaming experience.

Asus' ROG Six delivers memorable gaming experience for players (Image via Asus)

Despite featuring a 240Hz refresh rate, it produces a 0.03ms response time, making it a great pick for both pro gamers and gaming enthusiasts alike. Inspired by the cyberpunk theme, the Asus ROG Strix OLED comes with two 2.0 HDML, and a 1.4 DisplayPort display connectors.

See Asus ROG Strix OLED on BestBuy.

4) Xiaomi G Pro

The Xiaomi G Pro 27i comes with a 2K QHD resolution and high pixel density, providing sharper and punchier images and exquisite details. The adaptive sync of the Xiaomi G Pro helps you with ultra-smooth, tear-free visuals. It makes every gaming session an unforgettable experience.

The G Pro 27-inch laptop is a great budget pick (Image via Xiaomi)

While the 180Hz refresh rate provides 1ms GTG response time, the monitor's 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA display compensate for that. The HDR 1000 brings the fantasy worlds of different games to life. However, this might be better suited for beginners to help them get the best gaming experience during the initial stage.

See Xiaomi G Pro on BestBuy.

5) LG Ultragear 27" IPS LED

The LG Ultragear 27" is another budget option when you are looking for the best 1440p gaming monitors. With IPS panels and FreeSync synchronization technology, the budget monitor can run demanding titles seamlessly. The 27" monitor provides an LED display on a standard glass surface.

The Ultragear 27" IPS monitor brings LG's reliability (Image via LG)

The monitor provides a 180Hz refresh rate, which increases the response time to 1ms. However, the device compensates for that with looks and display quality. If you are not a pro gamer chasing every millisecond, this monitor is among the best 1440p gaming monitors on the market.

See LG Ultragear 27" IPS LED on BestBuy.

The 1440p monitor market recently has been more exciting than ever. The technological advancements and ultra-high refresh rates have helped gamers catch all the fast-paced action in their favorite games without stutters or screen tears. This article lists the best available choices and describes the reasoning behind each pick. Pick the best one according to your needs and budget, and get ready to see your favorite games in a new light.

