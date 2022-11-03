GamerLegion vs Cloud9 at CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Challengers Stage of the ongoing CS:GO Majors, IEM Rio 2022, is nearing its conclusion after three days of breathtaking matchups. The first stage of the tournament, which commenced on October 31, 2022, witnessed 8 Contenders and 8 Challengers competing for the 8 remaining spots in the Legends Stage.

Five CS:GO teams have already qualified for the Legends Stage after toppling their Challengers Stage opponents. MOUZ, Bad News Eagles, BIG, Outsiders, and FURIA patiently await the next stage of the tournament after making it through the Challengers Stage.

Team GamerLegion, Fnatic, OG, Team Vitality, 9z and Cloud9 share a similar track record and will go through the advancement matches as they attempt to claim one of the final 3 slots. Imperial Esports, 00NATION, IHC Esports, Evil Geniuses and Grayhound Gaming bid farewell to the Brazilian CS:GO audience after an unsuccessful campaign.

As we head into Day 4 of the IEM Rio Major 2022, two European CS:GO rosters, GamerLegion and Cloud9, will battle it out in a best-of-three series to avoid elimination and progress to the tournament's Legends Stage.

GamerLegion vs Cloud9 in CS:GO - Who will win their advancement match of IEM Rio Major 2022 Challenger Stage?

Predictions

GamerLegion kick-started their IEM Rio Major campaign with two decisive wins. However, their strengths were tested as they progressed further into the tournament, as they failed to defeat their next two opponents.

Cloud9, on the other hand, had a rough start to the tournament, with two overtime defeats sending them to the elimination spot. However, being one of Europe's strongest contenders, Cloud9 managed to earn a flawless victory in both their elimination matches, taking them one step away from Legends Stage qualification.

GamerLegion has managed to win only 2 out of the 6 maps they've played in the Challengers Stage. However, in comparison to GamerLegion, Cloud9 has witnessed more stability in their performance, winning 4 out of the 6 maps they've played so far, with their only defeats coming about in overtime.

The upcoming Round 5 matchup between GamerLegion and Cloud9 will be a tough one for fans to predict. Both teams have put on promising performances so far in the tournament, exposing their strengths as well as weaknesses. While GamerLegion did enjoy a great start to CS:GO's IEM Rio Major, their current form makes them the underdogs in this matchup, making Cloud9 the team with a more favorable chance to succeed.

Cloud9 CS:GO @C9CSGO



📸 @adelasznajder It's do or die: today's our only chance to claim The Legends Stage spot It's do or die: today's our only chance to claim The Legends Stage spot 😤📸 @adelasznajder https://t.co/Bx2Hv1GHHT

Head-to-head

The current rosters of GamerLegion and Cloud9 are yet to play against each other in an official CS:GO fixture. That being said, fans of both organizations will be excited to see the two teams face off for the first time.

Recent results

GamerLegion made their entry into the IEM Rio Major Challenger Stage with consecutive wins over 9z and Vitality on Day 1. Although they had an incredible start to the tournament, they encountered their first defeat in Round 3 against Bad News Eagles. After a defeat to FURIA in Round 4, GamerLegion currently stands with a 2-2 record and will face Cloud9 in their Round 5 matchup with elimination on the line.

Cloud9 kicked off their tournament run with two consecutive overtime defeats to Fnatic and Grayhound Gaming on Day 1. As a result of their poor start, Cloud9 was sent to an elimination tie in Round 3, wherein they defeated Imperial Esports. Their caliber was tested yet again when they were pitted against Evil Geniuses in Round 4. After winning both of their elimination matches, Cloud9 is one step away from advancing to the Legends Stage, with GamerLegion being their sole hurdle.

Potential lineups

GamerLegion

Ivan " iM " Mihai

" Mihai Isak " isak " Fahlén

" Fahlén Frederik " acoR " Gyldstrand

" Gyldstrand Kamil " siuhy " Szkaradek (IGL)

" Szkaradek (IGL) Nicolas " Keoz " Dgus

" Dgus Ashley "ashhh" Battye (Coach)

Cloud9

Vladislav " nafany " Gorshkov (IGL)

" Gorshkov (IGL) Dmitriy " sh1ro " Sokolov

" Sokolov Timofey " interz " Yakushin

" Yakushin Sergey " Ax1Le " Rykhtorov

" Rykhtorov Abai " HObbit " Hasenov

" Hasenov Konstantin "groove" Pikiner (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the 2022 Rio Major live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel. GamerLegion will play against Cloud9 on November 3, 2022, at 10:30 am PDT / 6:30 pm CET / 11:00 pm IST on Day 4 of the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage.

