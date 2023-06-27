5 games expected to be discounted for upcoming Steam Summer Sale 2023

It's that time of the year again, with the Steam Summer Sale 2023 almost upon us. So players eagerly look forward to a new season of deep discounts across varied games. The Summer Sale is an annual event for the Steam digital games platform and by far the biggest one. It will go live worldwide on June 29, 2023, so players should prepare beforehand. The sale will end on July 13, 2023, so there are a couple of weeks to browse the goods.

But which games will be available at a discount? Many will primarily look forward to the latest offerings going on sale. Thankfully, these entries are almost guaranteed to see cuts to pricing during the Steam Summer Sale based on past precedent. However, much of this will be a coin toss. Regardless, let's speculate as to what games could see discounts.

Here are 5 AAA games we expect to be discounted during Steam Summer Sale 2023

1) Elden Ring

The most popular Soulslike of 2022 is none other than FromSoftware's own Elden Ring. This acclaimed action RPG introduces an open-world design to the Japanese studios' challenging combat formula. Taking place in The Lands Between, players control the Tarnished. Destined to reunite the shards the titular powerful artifact was broken into, this journey takes them through unknown worlds, facing untamed threats.

Elden Ring wowed players with its unrivaled sense of discovery. From bizarre new enemy encounters to discovering powerful spells, the sandbox world surprises at every turn. This, coupled with the superb RPG foundation that promotes build diversity, makes for an experience that arguably leaves the studios' past works in the dust.

Elden Ring has only been on sale once at 30% off during Steam Winter Sale 2022. Here's hoping it gets a bigger discount this time around.

2) Atomic Heart

Developer Mundfish's Atomic Heart was released earlier this year after much delay. Set in an alternate timeline where the USSR made shockingly huge advancements in robotics, this resulted in the creation of the mass AI network Kollectiv. Unfortunately, things head south as the robots turn rogue, so Agent P-3 must set out to stop the chaos.

Drawing many comparisons to 2K's BioShock games, this sci-fi FPS is all about action. Battle various robotic and mutant threats across the sandbox world using guns and melee weapons. There are many skill upgrades that facilitate various playstyles. From telekinesis to elemental attacks, use everything in your arsenal to decimate powerful bosses.

Atomic Heart has received brief discounts, notably a 25% off during this year's Steam Sports Fest. With its upcoming DLC expansion, perhaps a bigger deal will attract new players.

3) Resident Evil 4

If there is a game Japanese developer Capcom is renowned for, it is Resident Evil 4. The classic 2005 Nintendo GameCube survival horror title was resurrected earlier this year with a brand new remake. Step back into the shoes of iconic protagonist Leon Kennedy and brave a mysterious Spanish village in search of the US President's missing daughter.

As a third-person shooter, players must tackle various mutant threats using a variety of weapons and tools. However, resource management is key to surviving the game's many challenging set-pieces and boss encounters. With upgraded visuals and many quality-of-life additions, this is the definitive RE4 experience.

The Resident Evil 4 remake has yet to receive an official discount from Capcom on Steam. The upcoming Summer Sale is the best opportunity for the publisher to maximize its impressive sales.

4) Street Fighter 6

The latest entry in the beloved Capcom fighting game series has caught many players offguard. Street Fighter 6 goes big in every way possible. The World Tour mode is a surprise inclusion, thrusting a custom avatar on the journey to gain glory. Enroll as a student under many iconic Street Fighter faces like Ryu and Chun Li to become the best fighter in Metro City,

Those lusting for battle won't be disappointed either. The 2.5D fighting system is the staple Street Fighter design, further accentuated by new mechanics like the Drive system. With an extensive roadmap steering its future, Street Fighter 6 is a must-own for fighting game fans.

Released earlier this month, the upcoming Steam Summer Sale could bring its first discount.

5) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is easily the biggest and best Wizarding World game yet. Players control a budding Fifth Year at the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. After discovering your latent ability to control ancient magic and the onset of a potential goblin rebellion, the world's fate is in your hands.

As an open-world action RPG, there is much to see and do. This ranges from attending classes at Hogwarts to exploring the wilds where magical beasts run amok. Engage in exciting magic battles using spells against foes and soar through the skies on beasts and brooms. There are various dungeons to explore and varied loot to collect as well.

Hogwarts Legacy is another title primed for a price cut during the Steam Summer Sale.

