6 games like Dragon's Dogma 2

With the launch of Capcom's upcoming RPG title on the horizon, you may ask yourself what games like Dragon's Dogma 2 you could play till this game comes out. Although the role-playing genre is full of excellent titles that will take you through grand adventures, not all offer the right combination of an intriguing storyline and epic boss battles against towering enemies.

So let's explore a few games, from action-adventure to hack-and-slash and even some RPG experiences, to find some offerings like Dragon's Dogma 2 that you can dive into while waiting for Capcom's upcoming title.

Best games like Dragon's Dogma 2 that you should play

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

One of the main attractions of the original Dragon's Dogma and its upcoming sequel is the battles against hulking monstrosities that you can participate in. The Witcher 3 provides a lot of monster hunts as part of its main and side quests. In them, you will hunt and take out beasts such as Griffins, Leshens, Wyverns, and more.

Geralt of Rivia's journey also consists of its fair share of high-class ball, political treacheries, and heartfelt moments that immerse you in the world of Witcher. Considering all of this, The Witcher 3 is easily one of the best picks if you are searching for games like Dragon's Dogma 2.

2) Monster Hunter World

Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise always offered the feeling of pleasure you get after defeating a giant beast. Monster Hunter World is no exception, and it is the best game to enter this series with. Its plot is simple, and you can just go and start hacking at various monsters and collect their body parts to craft unique gear sets.

Monster Hunter World will test your abilities against its later boss enemies. From climbing monsters to slowly taking them out by damaging various parts of their body, you will notice many similarities between this title and Dragon's Dogma.

3) Elden Ring

People searching for games like Dragon's Dogma 2 should give Elden Ring a go. No Souls-like title is complete without frustrating yet satisfying boss battles, and FromSoftware's 2021 masterpiece refines the studio's formula to fit this game's open world well.

With the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC coming out in June 2024, now is a great time to visit the Lands Between and venture through its landscape on your trusty steed, Torrent, to become the Elden Lord.

4) Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor/War

Based on JRR Tolkien's hugely popular Lord of the Rings books, the Shadow of titles by Monolith Productions are easily some of the best Middle Earth spin-off stories in the gaming universe. You play as a ranger from Gondor called Talion, who seeks revenge against the Uruk armies of Mordor.

You will be aided in your quest for revenge by the ghost of an elven master smith, Celebrimbor in these titles, who also seeks vengeance against the Dark Lord, Sauron. The offerings' intriguing boss battles — courtesy of the Nemesis System — and the open-world exploration across the realm of Mordor easily make Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor/War two of the best games like Dragon's Dogma 2.

5) Dragon Age Inquisition

People looking for games offering a role-playing experience like Dragon's Dogma 2, should check out Dragon Age Inquisition. Back in the day, Bioware was hailed as one of the best studios that delivers fantastic role-playing titles, and Inquisition is one of the many experiences cherished by fans.

Dragon Age Inquisition is full of epic battles and offers a beautiful world to explore. At the heart of it, this is a well-written series of main and side quests, where your choices will heavily affect the game's deep politics.

6) Shadow of Colossus

If you are searching for games similar to Dragon's Dogma 2 that let you participate in astounding battles against colossal beasts, Shadow of the Colossus might be the perfect title for you.

Wander's journey to resurrect Mono is a classic tale of man vs. nature, and it has been one of the most cherished games for the PlayStation fanbase for a long time. Shadow of Colossus also received a remake back in 2018.

Its story will feel like a typical grand adventure of slaying monsters at first, but the ending of Shadow of Colossus' is one of the most cleverly written conclusions in gaming history that ties the entire plot together.

Dragon's Dogma 2's pre-orders are still going on and will last till the game launches on March 26, 2024.