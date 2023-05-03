5 games like Honkai Star Rail on mobiles (2023)

Honkai Star Rail, developed by miHoYo, is one of the most popular mobile games among gamers who enjoy an anime storyline. The game has already gained huge support from the community following its release in April 2023. If you are a fan of Honkai Star Rail, then you are in the right place, as we will provide you with a list of five similar mobile games.

Many games provide the same level of excitement and sense of achievement as Honkai Star Rail. All these games have similar graphics and action-packed game styles that will give you a similar or even more enhanced gameplay experience.

Without any further delay, let's look at five games like Honkai Star Rail that players must try out in 2023.

Genshin Impact and four other games like Honkai Star Rail

1) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact (Image via Apha coders)

Genshin Impact is another popular action role-playing game developed by miHoYo using the same business model and gacha mechanism. It was released on mobile devices, PCs, and consoles, giving it a lot of accessibility.

Players may find most of Honkai: Star Rail's exploration elements reminiscent of Genshin's, although both titles are set in very different universes. Overall, the main difference between the two titles, their universe aside, is their respective combat systems. While Star Rail embraces many sci-fi elements, Genshin is rooted deeply in fantasy and magic, straying away from sci-fi.

2) Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is another free-to-play action RPG featuring anime-type graphics and gameplay similar to Star Rails. The game was immediately compared to Genshin Impact when it was released in 2021. It has a lot of characters with special abilities and has an action combat mechanism. The game also features various modes, including a PvP mode.

Tower of Fantasy comes with the same monetization and progression elements seen in Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact, including a gacha system that helps players gain better characters and equipment. Thus, Tower of Fantasy is a must-try game that is similar to Star Rails.

3) Honkai: Impact 3rd

Honkai: Impact 3rd (Image via Alpha Coders)

Developed in 2016, Honkai: Impact 3rd is another free-to-play gacha game with a similar mechanism to Honkai Star Rail. It offers various game modes like PvP and co-op challenges. Honkai: Impact 3rd and Honkai: Star Rail share almost every feature except combat gameplay elements.

Honkai: Impact 3rd is a highly recommended game for players who love everything about Star Rail but want fights to have more movement and positioning. Although it is not the latest title in the series, it is still worth trying in 2023 as an alternative to Star Rail.

4) Fate: Grand Order

Delightworks' game Fate: Grand Order is another role-based action game similar to Honkai Star Rails. It has a gacha mechanism with several game modes, including PvP. Similarly, it has anime-based graphics and a game style similar to other games in this list.

Fate: Grand Order is a complex game that requires skill and effort to defeat opponents. The game offers a variety of characters and equipment that can be summoned and upgraded using the gacha system. Players can also participate in challenges and events that enhance the user's gameplay experience. Thus, this is one of the best games out there for players who enjoy Star Rail.

5) Arknights

Arknights (Image via Alpha Coders)

Arknights is a role-playing tactical free-to-play game with tower defense elements and a gacha model. It looks quite different from Honkai Rail Stars but also shares some similarities. Arknights has a gacha system similar to Star Rails that allows players to summon and upgrade equipment using in-game currency.

Similar to other games in this listicle, Arknights also offers many characters with special abilities that can be upgraded using in-game currency. Moreover, the game has an anime-based story-type style with excellent graphics like Star Rails. Thus, if you are a Honkai Star Rail lover, you cannot miss Arknights in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes