Honkai Impact 3rd v6.0 release date, time, and features

Honkai Impact 3rd and HoYoverse are gearing up for one of their biggest releases in the franchise. After Genshin's successful Sumeru release, the company continues to feed its fans with massive updates within the course of only a few weeks. Captains of the Honkaiverse are just days away from the official v6.0 release.

As mentioned, v6.0 marks the game's most significant update this year. Players worldwide can expect it to hit the official servers on September 15, alongside new events, valkyries, and much more. Typically, HoYoverse has scheduled maintenance for six hours, during which official servers in all regions will be taken down.

Release date, time, and upcoming features in Honkai Impact 3rd v6.0

As mentioned, Honkai Impact 3rd v6.0 is scheduled for release on September 15 this year. HoYoverse has released a small maintenance schedule beforehand to allow players to manage their playtime and activities before the servers are taken offline.

One of the longest-running story arcs in the game, revolving around the Elysian Realm, will be over with the end of v5.9, as players can expect a brand new story chapter. Version 6.0 will host the epilogue to the story of Chapter XXXI, which will be titled Chapter XXXI- Project Stigma.

However, before anything falls into place, HoYoverse will take down their official servers before they update to the new version. The 6.0 update in Honkai Impact 3rd is called Arrow of Novae, which seems to be describing the new herrscher form of everyone's favorite elf, Elysia. The update maintenance times in all regions are as follows:

SEA servers: From 10:00 to 16:00 (September 15, UTC +8).

American servers: From 23:00 (September 14) to 5:00 (September 15, UTC -5).

European servers: From 5:00 to 11:00 (September 15, UTC +1).

Players will be compensated with 600 crystals after the servers go live with the new update. Captains with level 9 or above can claim the crystals via in-game email, which can be found on the left side of the bridge screen, between "bonuses" and "news."

Alongside the newest playable Herrscher in the next update, players will also be able to roll for her weapons and stigmata. On the other hand, different valkyries such as Shadow Knight, Starry Impression, and Helical Contraption will get their summer outfits.

Upcoming free bridge in Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Impact 3rd v6.0 will also hold plenty of new events and a free bridge. The latter will be obtainable by completing weekly missions via version events in 6.0.

The Elysian Realm will also see two new valkyries added to the roster, namely the Herrscher of Human Ego and the Herrscher of the Void.

Edited by Srijan Sen