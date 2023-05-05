5 games like Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC and Xbox Game Pass

Following the recent success of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, fans of the franchise have been looking for similar games to satisfy their thirst for adventure, exploration, and action. Fortunately, many titles on the Game Pass feature similar gameplay mechanics and storytelling elements. In this article, we will include similar games that focus on exploration, puzzle-solving, combat, and a compelling story.

5 games that fans of Star Wars Jedi Survivor should try out

1) Batman: Arkham Knight

Players who enjoy Star Wars Jedi Survivor should definitely delve into Batman: Arkham Knight. This action-adventure classic has a similar gameplay loop to Star Wars Jedi Survivor, focusing on exploration, puzzle-solving, and combat as the caped crusader.

The game has you take on the role of Batman as he navigates through a dark and atmospheric version of Gotham City, utilizing his gadgets and combat skills to take down criminals and supervillains.

The combat in Batman: Arkham Knight is similar to that of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, emphasizing timing and strategy. It also features a stealth system that allows you to take out enemies silently and strategically. In addition, the game's story is engaging, with a cast of iconic characters and a storyline that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

With its excellent combat system, challenging puzzles, and engaging narrative, you're sure to have a great time exploring the dark and gritty world of Gotham City.

2) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Jedi Survivor and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty share several similarities that make the latter game an excellent choice for fans of the former. Both are action-packed adventure titles with an immersive storyline, a vast world to explore, and challenging combat mechanics.

In both games, players take on the role of a skilled warrior who is on a quest to restore order to their world. The combat in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty heavily resembles that of Jedi Survivor as well. You must be strategic in your approach and rely on quick timing to deliver strikes. You will also be required to utilize your skills and weapons to defeat various enemies, including powerful bosses.

Like Jedi Survivor, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features an open-world environment that allows you to explore and discover new areas. Both games also strongly focus on character development, allowing you to customize your character and improve their skills as you progress through the narrative.

3) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a renowned sandbox RPG title that offers immersive worlds to explore and riveting combat mechanics. Although the two games are set in vastly different universes, they share several similarities.

For example, both feature customization options that allow you to choose the abilities and skill sets that your character learns. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Jedi Survivor also feature vast open-world environments, prodding you to uncover hidden secrets.

In Skyrim, you can use a wide range of weapons and spells to defeat enemies, while in Jedi Survivor, you'll have to utilize a lightsaber and the Force to overcome opponents.

Overall, both titles offer unique gameplay experiences and provide countless hours of adventure and exploration.

4) Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Jedi Survivor are two action-adventure games that are quite similar. Both feature a vast open-world environment where you can explore and discover new areas, with countless quests and side missions to undertake.

The games also strongly emphasize combat, and you'll have to master a variety of weapons and combat techniques to overcome enemies.

Odyssey features an intricate storyline and deep characters that are central to the game's narrative, much like Jedi Survivor. It also boasts an elaborate customization system, allowing you to tailor your character's abilities and playstyle to your preferences.

In both Odyssey and Jedi Survivor, you must make choices that significantly impact the story's outcome, adding depth and replayability to the gameplay experience. Furthermore, Assassin's Creed Odyssey employs a historical setting that provides a unique and immersive experience similar to Jedi Survivor's sci-fi universe.

5) Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Jedi Fallen Order is the predecessor to Jedi Survivor. These are two action-adventure games set in the Star Wars universe that share a common storyline.

Both games feature Cal Kestis, who uses a lightsaber and the Force to overcome enemies and attempt to restore order to his world. The games also have engaging combat mechanics that require timing and strategy, encouraging you to develop your skills and use weapons effectively. Jedi Fallen Order and Jedi Survivor also have well-developed intricate plotlines with immersive environments that you can explore.

However, Jedi Fallen Order and Jedi Survivor have some differences in their gameplay mechanics and storytelling approaches. Jedi Fallen Order focuses on cinematic storytelling, while Jedi Survivor prioritizes an open-world exploration experience.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers action-packed combat, an engaging storytelling, and vast exploration opportunities. Fortunately, PC and Xbox Game Pass users can enjoy a variety of games that offer similar experiences.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes