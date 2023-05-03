5 games like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on Steam

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild promises to deliver more exploration, combat, and puzzles in a stunning open world. While waiting for its release, there are plenty of other games you can try that are similar to the iconic Nintendo title.

If you don't have a Nintendo Switch, you will have to miss out on the release of the upcoming time. Fortunately, we have a list of five games like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on Steam that you can play right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Hob, Windbound, and other titles to check out while you are waiting for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5) Hob

Hob is an action-adventure game similar to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in some aspects. The game follows the story of a mysterious creature who must explore a beautiful and dangerous world to uncover its secrets. It features stunning graphics, engaging puzzles, and an immersive storyline that will keep you hooked for hours.

The world consists with lush forests, ancient ruins, and dangerous creatures that will attack the player on sight. The game's graphics are complemented by an outstanding soundtrack that adds to the immersive experience. The world design, gameplay, and setting are similar to many Zelda titles.

4) Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Released in 2020, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is an action-adventure game that takes place in the fantasy world of Gaia. Players control a young knight named Hero. The storyline is engaging and immersive, with hidden secrets and clues scattered worldwide that players can discover.

The gameplay and graphics make the title quite similar to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The graphics are complemented by an amazing soundtrack, making it even more fun to play.

3) Windbound

Windbound is very similar to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Deep Silver)

If you are impatiently waiting for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom's release, you should definitely check out Windbound in the meantime. The game was released in August 2020 on Steam and is often compared to Zelda series due to its similar gameplay mechanics and open-world exploration.

Players must navigate through a vast and diverse world, encountering new creatures, gathering resources, and unlocking new abilities that allow them to reach new areas. The game features a variety of weapons, such as spears, bows, and slingshots, with each having its own strengths and weaknesses.

2) Okami

Okami HD is known for its beautiful settings (Image via Capcom)

Okami HD is an action-adventure game available on Steam. It is a beautiful title that lets you play as a wolf-goddess who can use a celestial brush to manipulate the environment and fight enemies. The storyline is engaging and immersive, drawing inspiration from Japanese folklore and mythology.

Like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Okami HD offers a wide range of side quests and hidden secrets players can discover. These quests and secrets offer additional gameplay and story content, making it more immersive and enjoyable.

1) Eastward

Eastward is a pixel-art RPG that features a post-apocalyptic world and shares quite a few similarities to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. One of the most notable aspects of Eastward is its stunning cartoonesque visuals. The game's world is filled with beautiful environments, such as bustling cities, dark mines, and lush forests.

Eastward's gameplay is a mix of action, exploration, and puzzle-solving. Players must navigate various environments, battling enemies and solving puzzles to progress through the game's storyline. Combat in the game is fast-paced and engaging, with players using a variety of weapons and abilities to defeat their enemies.

