5 games to play if you've enjoyed Dragon's Dogma

Dragon's Dogma was released way back in 2012, but a lot of fans are still waiting for a remastered version of the game. Although this may not happen any time soon, Capcom did announce on May 2023 that they will be releasing a sequel to the game, titled Dragon's Dogma 2. The original game is considered a masterpiece of its time because of its attention to exploration and combat, making it a must-play for gamers.

Some fans speculate that the sequel will no longer take place in Gransys but in Hearthstone. However, the gameplay and combat will likely remain the same. You will still have the option to change your class once you gain control of your character, and you can still hire and create pawns. With that in mind, here are five recommendations if you enjoyed playing Dragon's Dogma and are waiting for the sequel.

Monster Hunter and four other games to play if you enjoyed Dragon's Dogma

1) Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World has been nominated for the best role-playing game of all time. It is often compared to Dragon's Dogma due to its combat mechanics and narrative tone.

However, what sets Monster Hunter: World apart from Dragon's Dogma is its unique crafting mechanics and mythical creatures. In Monster Hunter: World, your objective is to hunt and defeat monsters to gather materials to craft weapons and armor that increase your chances of survival.

2) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set in the year 872-878 AD in the British Isles. If you're seeking a game with an enjoyable combat system, such as Dragon's Dogma, AC Valhalla is a great choice. Valhalla's forgiving gameplay mechanics and character customization make the game feel unique compared to Assassins Creed's previous iterations.

Additionally, with its DLC for AC Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, you'll have the opportunity to wield the power of the Gods and even embody the reincarnation of Odin himself. As a bonus, you can collect iconic weapons and armor from Norse mythology. However, this is still an AC game, so you will have the ability to pick off enemies one at a time and jump from rooftops, all while showcasing your stylish powers.

3) Dark Souls

Dark Souls is set in a dark fantasy world where everything is out to get you. Many gamers compare Dragon's Dogma to Dark Souls, calling it a "Skyrim/Dark Souls hybrid."

However, what sets this game apart from Dragon's Dogma is the unforgiving gameplay mechanics. If you die in Dark Souls, you face the consequence of losing everything, and you'll have to restart the game from the last checkpoint to try to get further in the game this time. Additionally, learning and studying opponents' movements is necessary to avoid making the same mistakes all over again.

4) Skyrim: Elder Scrolls

Skyrim and Dragon's Dogma share some similarities. Skyrim's open-world exploration and combat mechanics will make you feel at home. However, it has a wider main narrative, with a lot of branching side quests and things to discover. You'll always find something new to do in Skyrim since it has a much larger open world and far more dungeons to unlock.

Additionally, Skyrim offers a unique combat system that lets you experiment with melee, ranged, and magical attacks, so you can explore different playstyles and pick one that suits your preference.

5) Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls is the predecessor of Dark Souls. Both games share a lot of similarities in terms of combat mechanics and high-level game difficulty. However, what sets this game apart from the others is the customization of stats and equipment that allow you to push specific playstyles in the same archetype. Unlike the other Souls games, Demon's Souls also has a Co-op option that allows you to summon another player in your world.

If you are new to the Souls games, it is much better to start with Demon's Souls. This will allow you to familiarize yourself with notorious boss battles and experiment with combat strategies, ensuring your survival in the unforgiving worlds of the Souls-like genre.

