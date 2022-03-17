How to find Jotun Mantle Armor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

In the latest DLC expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dawn of Ragnarok packs a punch with all its new weapons and armor. With this spectacular Odin-centric expansion, players will have to fight lava-infused Muspels and frost giants. Hence, some excellent armor have been introduced to make the encounters more engaging.

Among the five newly introduced armors in Dawn of Ragnarok, the Jotun Mantle Armor Set is one of the most interesting armor sets that players can use. Players who can travel to Svartalfheim will only be able to get their hands on the Jotun Mantle armor set.

All Jotun Mantle armor locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Jotun Mantle armor set can only be acquired by defeating all the five Suttungr’s Outriders in Svartalfheim.

After players successfully acquire the full armor set, they will be able to face another boss known as Rieker by passing through a portal in the Gomul-stifla dam. Defeating Rieker will reward players with the Jotnar Cleaver Bearded Axe.

The entire armor set is part of the Wolf gear collection, so players getting any boost in Wolf gear on their Skill Tree will directly enhance the performance of the Fire Giant set. When fully equipped, the mythical armor enhances Melee resistance and increases armor strength when players use any ability.

How to find Jotun Armor in Dawn of Ragnarok

Players have to reach the North-western corner of Vangrinn, where they will be able to locate three lakes in their vicinity.

The smallest lake in the southern part among the three is where players can find the leader, Gygr and his group.

Players will have to take out Gygr and his group to acquire the Jotun armor piece

How to find Jotun Cloak in Dawn of Ragnarok

To get the Jotun Cloak, players need to reach the Southern coast of Vangrinn, close to the border of Gullnamar.

Players will encounter a pack of white wolves inside the forest, where they have to face their leader Vesalligr.

Players need to eliminate Vesalligr to get their hands on the Jotun Cloak piece.

How to find Jotun Helmet in Dawn of Ragnarok

Players have to move towards the north-east direction from Stor Mylna and they will eventually reach the eastern corner of Svaladal.

In the north-east hills, players can find a group of white wolves and their leader, Ljethr.

Players have to eliminate Ljethr to acquire the Jotun Helmet.

How to find Jotun Vambraces in Dawn of Ragnarok

Players will have to reach the southern parts of Eitri’s border and east from Afalvat Mylna in Vangrinn.

Heading towards the south will lead them to the swamps, where they encounter a group of bears.

Players need to eliminate the leader of the bears known as Banir to acquire the Jotun vambraces.

How to find Jotun Trousers in Dawn of Ragnarok

Players can find the Jotun Trousers in the northern parts of Svaladal.

In the top most parts of Svaladal, players have to reach the bridge over a lake, where they can find a pack of white wolves.

Players have to defeat their leader known as Laten to get their hands on the Jotun trousers and complete the Jotun Mantle Armor Set.

Acquiring the Jotun Mantle set requires a lot of fights with stronger enemies, but that’s worth it. It temporarily increases the resistance by 15 seconds when players use any ability and enhances the Melee resistance by quite a margin.

