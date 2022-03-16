How to find Fire Giant Armor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Assassin’s Valhalla’s latest expansion, the Dawn of Ragnarok has introduced a lot of new weapons and armor that possess great powers and historical significance. The Fire Giant armor set is one of the best defensive armor that players can acquire in Dawn of Ragnarok.

This mythical tier armor set can be exclusively found in the gear chests of the dwarven world known as Svartalfheim. Hence, the gear is only available to players who can travel to Svartalfheim. The Fire Giant Armor offers increased melee resistance as well as increased bonuses for melee damage when players attack in Dawn of Ragnarok.

All Fire Giant armor locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Fire Giant armor set is constituted of five pieces that are dispersed into different locations in Svartalfheim. These pieces include the Fire Giant helmet, Fire Giant bracers, Fire Giant chest, Fire Giant trousers and Fire Giant cloak. The entire set is part of the Bear gear collection, so players getting any boost in Bear gear on their Skill Tree will directly enhance the performance of the Fire Giant set.

While exploring Svartalfheim, players will have to defeat Fire and Frost giants, which will give them an idea about the powers of fire and frost. Players will have to comb through all of Svartalfheim to find each piece of the armor and add it to their collection. This guide will help players find all the pieces from Svartalfheim to complete their Fire Giant Armor Set in Dawn of Ragnarok.

Where to find the Fire Giant Helmet in Dawn of Ragnarok

The Fire Giant helmet will be the easiest piece to find after players enter Svartalfheim in Ragnarok.

Players must head southeast from the Jordber Shelter and after crossing a bridge, they will reach a camp known as Gomull Bru in Gullnamar.

They have to check in the lava flow near the tower and defeat the Frost and Fire giants in order to obtain the Power of Muspelheim.

Players will then need to find a giant obelisk on the platform and move it using the Power of Muspelheim to reveal a hidden entrance behind it.

The Fire Giant Helmet is located in a chest situated in this hidden room.

Where to find the Fire Giant Chest in Dawn of Ragnarok

The Armor piece of the Fire Giant armor set is located in a village known as Skidgardr.

Players will need two keys to unlock the chest of the Fire Giant armor and to get their hands on the two keys, players will need to acquire the Power of the Raven and Power of Muspelheim.

Players can get the Power of Raven by defeating a big black raven that can be found nearby and the Power of Muspelheim can be acquired by defeating a Muspel.

Players can find the first key on a small island surrounded by lava, where players can just roll over the lava to reach the island and get the key that lies out in the open.

The second key is placed in a vase that is situated on the top of a nearby tree. Players will need to use the Power of the Raven to reach the top and get the key by breaking the vase.

In the southwest direction from the tree, players will find an underground cave in which the Fire Giant chest is located, where they will have to use the two keys to unlock the chest.

Where to find the Fire Giant Cloak in Dawn of Ragnarok

The Fire Giant Cloak is situated in the middle part of the Svartalfheim region known as Eitri.

Players will have to use the Power of Muspelheim as they need to find and reach the building with unlockable doors that is surrounded by lava rivers.

After entering the building, players will find a giant boulder on their left. They have to use the boulder to climb up the ladder that’s situated in front to get access to the second floor.

Players will be able to find the chest in the second floor in which the Fire Giant Cloak can be found.

Where to find the Fire Giant Bracers in Dawn of Ragnarok

Players will be able to find the Fire Giant Bracers in a cave in Uldar.

Players have to move to the entrance of a cave situated in the northern wall of the city.

After entering the cave, they will have to move to their right and traverse through the lava river until they find a breakable wall segment on their left.

Players will need to break that wall and enter the corridor, where they will eventually find a small room in which the chest containing the Fire Giant bracers is located.

Where to find the Fire Giant Trousers in Dawn of Ragnarok

The chest containing the Fire Giant trousers is located in a town called Forfinn-nama in the Svaladal region.

Players will have to find a two-storied building in this area, in which the ground floor will be filled with lava.

Once inside, players will have to use the Power of Muspelheim to reach the next room which will be filled with poisonous gas. Players will have to light a torch to destroy it and dash through that room.

Players will then need to go right and dive underwater in order to reach the other side of the cave. While underwater, players will have to pick up a key that is needed to open the chest.

After climbing onto land on the other side, players will be able to see a metal door on their left, where they can use the key to unlock the door and find the chest containing the Fire Giant Trousers.

The Fire Giant armor set, when equipped with all five pieces, offers an increased resistance to Melee damage. Melee damage also increases when players are using their weapons against enemies. The Fire Giant armor set is one of the best armor players can get in Dawn of Ragnarok.

