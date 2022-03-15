What is Divine quality and how to enhance your gear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok has introduced a new rarity of weapons and gears, that being Divine. Divine weapons increase the upgrade slots of gears and bring a new look to certain weapons and armor.

Dawn of Ragnarok is the third major expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Arguably the most ambitious expansion, it takes the decade-and-a-half-old stealth-action franchise in new directions that may shape its future.

The new addition of the Divine rarity of weapons and armor makes them even more powerful and gives players a new objective in the title.

What is Divine Quality and How to enhance gears in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok?

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla’s main story was grounded in the geopolitical tension of 9th century England with Eivor forming allies across Great Britain, it also had a secondary storyline with its interpretation of the Nordic Mythology, with the Aesir God and other mythological creatures.

Dawn of Ragnarok is Valhalla's third major expansion and the most ambitious expansion of the series yet. It takes the players to the mythical land of Svartalfheim, home of the Dwarven empire, where the players face off against Surtr, the fire giant, as they aim to rescue Baldr.

How does the weapon rarity work in Valhalla?

One of the major welcoming changes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla introduced compared to the previous entry is in its weapon loot gameplay loop. Previously, players were getting new weapons every step of the way in Origins, especially in Odyssey, which meant that equipped weapons were becoming obsolete every step of the way.

The steep price of upgrades also made it redundant to upgrade, and as such, by the end of the game, players had a bunch of unusable weapons of armors that took up unnecessary inventory space.

Upgrading at the Blacksmith (Image by Ubisoft)

Valhalla changed it up quite a bit by having only a few selective weapons and armor sprinkled throughout the game (barring the unfair number of paid weapons in the store of the full-priced game).

It also introduced Ingots which encouraged players to enhance their weapons and armors as the game progressed, rather than discarding weapons at every alternative level. Currently, the game has the following rarity of weapons,

Fine

Superior

Flawless

Mythical

Divine

With Divine being the new rarity tier introduced in Dawn of Ragnarok.

What is Divine Rarity?

The Divine Rarity is a new rarity tier, which has been introduced to Valhalla in the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. Players can enhance their Mythical weapons and armors to become Divine from a Blacksmith with the necessary resources.

The Divine Weapons adds a new Rune slot and three new upgrade slots, making each weapon capable of being upgraded 13 times in total. The Divine Rarity also brings new visual looks for weapons that have not reached their final form at the Mythical tier.

Players who start Dawn of Ragnarok as a standalone title were given Mythical weapons and armors at the start of the game. In contrast, players who continue Dawn of Ragnarok from the base title are expected to already have Mythical weapons as part of their playthrough of Valhalla, Wrath of the Druids, and Siege of Paris. Divine Rarity brings a new objective for players in Dawn of Ragnarok.

How to enhance weapons to Divine Rarity?

The weapons and armor in Valhalla are enhanced at the Blacksmith with Ingots. Previously, Valhalla had a total of three Ingots, Copper, Nickel, and Tungsten Ingots, which improved weapons and armor to Superior, Flawless, and Mythical quality.

With Dawn of Ragnarok, Valhalla has introduced the fourth type of Ingot, the Platinum Ingots. Platinum Ingots are used to upgrade Mythical weapons and armor to Divine quality. Players need to go to a blacksmith and enhance mythical gear to divine with Platinum Ingot like other rarities.

Where to find Platinum Ingots?

The Platinum ingots are scattered throughout the world of Svartalfheim. Each region has three types of collectible items, Wealth, Mysteries, and Artifacts, denoted by Gold, Blue, and white dots.

After synchronizing from a viewpoint, players can see the three types of items on the map. Ingots are included in the Wealth (gold) category. Players need to pursue a golden don, and when in the vicinity of the dot, players can use Odin pulse to find the item's location.

After using Odin pulse, it will also change the icon to either bar for Ingots, Assassin’s Creed logo for weapons and armor, or barrels and boxes for supplies.

