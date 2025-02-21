Avowed is the latest fantasy role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment, and it delivered beyond expectations. The developers took their sweet time to get this project up and running, and recent delays allowed the team to include more content and polish aspects that could have been better.

Role-playing games are a work of art and we have had plenty of them in the past few years. Here are some you should try out if you had a great time playing Obsidian Entertainment's latest.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The games listed below are not ranked in any order.

7 games to try if you had a nice time playing Avowed

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

It wouldn't make sense to leave out the game that inspired the developers to create Avowed (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

For years, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been one of the biggest and greatest open-world fantasy role-playing games ever made. Bethesda Game Studios set the standard for what a video game in this genre should be and inspired other developers to follow suit.

Avowed and Skyrim are extremely similar; from the fantasy setting to the points of view, it would be a missed opportunity if you didn't play two great RPGs back to back. Both games have deep lore that can keep any player invested in the world and interested in exploring and progressing the story.

2) Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel had a few days of head start but is equally entertaining (Image via Deep Silver)

The original Kingdom Come Deliverance was released in 2018, and it was an ambitious take on the RPG genre set in Medieval Europe. Warhorse Studios did not hold back and developed a bigger sequel with a few quality-of-life improvements. Unlike Avowed, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has no restrictions, and you can freely explore the Kuttenberg and Trosky regions.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is much more grounded in reality, especially since the developers used historical events. This is a major contrast to the mystical elements in Avowed. Regardless of minor differences, both games offer players tough choices that will have a major bearing on the story.

3) Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 and Avowed share a penchant for the fantastical element (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 has taken the world by storm since its launch in 2023. Larian Studios gave the gaming community and fans of the Dungeons and Dragons series a great experience. Similar to Avowed, BD3 strongly focuses on fantasy, and Larian Studios struck gold by blending a good story with compelling gameplay.

Baldur's Gate 3 was the height of the fantasy genre and shows the fantasy element is a great playground for video games. Both games are packed with content, and fans shouldn't skip one or the other.

4) Dragon Age The Veilguard

While this may not be a fan favorite, Dragon Age The Veilguard has some redeeming qualities (Image via Electronic Arts)

Dragon Age The Veilguard was released last year to a mixed reception. Despite being a strong entry in the iconic Dragon Age series, this game underperformed because of the weaker story, repetitive gameplay mechanics, and more. Although flawed, this game can be a good palate cleanser or fluff before trying other games.

Both games have strong fantasy elements, a companion system, and a similar structure for world design. The developers encourage the player base to progress the storyline first before they can set out and explore other hubs.

5) God of War Ragnarok

The combat system in this game may be a little different, but it has loads of fantasy elements (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Santa Monica Studio decided to soft reboot the God of War franchise by revamping the combat mechanics and changing up the mythological backdrop of Greek to Norse. This was a game changer for the fans, especially as they were thrown into the deep end of Norse myth and encountered various creatures.

While the combat in Avowed is much more tamed than God of War's hack-and-slash trademark, both games feature fantasy elements. In Ragnarok, players venture into different realms where the inhabitants wield magic. This can attract players of Obsidian Entertainment's latest to give it a shot.

6) Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has "fantasy" in the title, and it is a great experience (Image via Square Enix)

Square Enix struck gold in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake projects. Combining traditional combat with turn-based mechanics was seamless, and players could slot various materia (an orb imbued with magical properties) to cast offensive spells during a fight or recover some health. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has its fair share of magic, and fans should give this game a shot.

You can select your envoy's class at the start and even mix and match with different abilities. Cloud's party has specific roles, but you can be an all-arounder in Avowed. Switching between ranger, fighter, and wizard roles is one thing Obsidian Entertainment has in spades.

7) Pillars of Eternity

Pillars of Eternity laid out the groundwork for Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Pillars of Eternity has a different gameplay structure and is less intense than Avowed. Instead of a first- and third-person perspective, Pillars of Eternity has an isometric point of view. Obsidian Entertainment developers pushed themselves to try something more ambitious but didn't forget its roots by linking Avowed to the same fantasy world.

If you had fun exploring the Living Lands, you should do yourself a favor and take a trip to the past and finish the game that allowed Avowed to fly.

