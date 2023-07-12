Gamescom 2023: Potential Genshin Impact Fontaine trailer, Honkai Star Rail PS5 hands-on gameplay experience, ZZZ, and more highlights 

HoYoverse has announced that several titles will be showcased at Gamescom 2023: Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero (sometimes known as ZZZ). Honkai Impact 3rd will also be present. This event takes place on August 23, 2023, in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. It will end on August 27, 2023, meaning gamers will have several days to enjoy the festivities.

A Fontaine trailer is expected to be there, especially since the actual Genshin Impact 4.0 update is slated to launch around August 16, 2023. As for the other games, Honkai Star Rail will finally have a PS5 "hands-on gameplay experience" at the event. Zenless Zone Zero will also be playable at Gamescom 2023.

To celebrate Genshin Impact's participation in Gamescom 2023, we're officially announcing the Traveler Bounty program. Share this post on your profile for an opportunity to win Gamescom Exhibition Funds, Gamescom Opening Night Live Ticket, Lucky Bundles, and loads…

A Twitter event is shown in the above tweet for Genshin Impact fans to consider. It essentially involves them sharing this post with #GenshinGamescom, #GenshinImpact, and #Gamescom for a chance to win $4,000 in USD, along with some tickets for Gamescom 2023.

The only thing revealed about Genshin Impact at this event is that players can participate in something known as Journey Through the Elements. Travelers could explore five nations, which are implied to be:

Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma

Sumeru

Fontaine

No confirmation of a Fontaine trailer is out. However, last year's Gamescom had a Sumeru teaser, while 2021 featured an Aloy trailer. This event has historically revealed some content for this popular game.

Honkai Star Rail news

For more details, please keep an eye on official social media accounts. We hope to see you in Cologne!



Honkai: Star Rail will be participating in Gamescom as a part of HoYoverse this year!

The recent hit title, Honkai Star Rail, will also be at Gamescom 2023. Those looking forward to this turn-based RPG's currently unreleased PS5 port should know a "hands-on gameplay experience" will be available at this event. Some battles, photo shoots, and music performances will also be present as additional festivities.

Pom-Pom is also slated to appear to interact with fans at the event. Some merchandise will also be promoted here.

Honkai Impact 3rd news

Honkai Impact 3rd will have a booth with some cosplayers dressed in summer attire. A band will also play some music while players try to do some lucky pulls. This will be the first time Honkai Impact 3rd appears at Gamescom. Otherwise, nothing particularly new about this title was announced thus far apart from "on-site challenges."

Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) news

Visit our booth for a chance to try the game.



Complete missions to receive rewards.

Images below contain more info~



Beyond the booth, there are surprises waiting as well!



【gamescom 2023 Event Details】Play The Demo>>Visit our booth for a chance to try the game.Check-in Event>>Complete missions to receive rewards.

A 10-minute demo will be available for Zenless Zone Zero at Gamescom 2023. For many, this will be their first opportunity to try out the game to see if they would like it. Zenless Zone Zero is an action RPG yet to be released on any platform.

This upcoming event will also feature more cosplayers and an early preview of what players can expect from this upcoming game.

Gamescom 2023 news

Our ticketshop for #gamescom2023 is now OPEN!

Anybody interested in seeing HoYoverse's games in person should know that the ticket prices vary based on the day and type of ticket. The above tweet contains a hyperlink to the official vendor for those curious. Remember that everything is listed in Euros since the event is in Germany.

Plenty of fun moments for fans of Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Honkai Impact 3rd, and Zenless Zone Zero are expected to be had here.

