Gears of War Reloaded crossplay and cross platform: Everything we know so far

With Gears of War: Reloaded bringing the franchise back in a big way, one of the most exciting things about this remaster isn’t just the visuals or gameplay tweaks, it’s who you can play it with. For the first time in Gears history, the game isn’t just coming to Xbox, PC and it’s landing on PlayStation 5, too. And yes, that means crossplay is officially happening.

So, whether your crew is scattered across consoles or you’re switching between systems yourself, Reloaded is set up to keep everyone connected.

All we know about crossplay and cross platform in Gears of War Reloaded

Cross-platform support in Gears of War Reloaded is confirmed, and it’s the real deal. Reloaded enables you to join matches simultaneously on PC (both Steam and Xbox app), Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. That includes everything from co-op campaign sessions to competitive multiplayer.

This means if you’re playing on an Xbox and your friend is on a PS5 or PC, you can still team up without any weird workarounds. And from early testing during public previews, crossplay seems to run smoothly with consistent matchmaking times and no noticeable hiccups between platforms.

And now, you don’t need to sign in with a Microsoft account to play online, which is a nice touch if you just want to keep things simple, especially on PlayStation.

But if you’re looking to take full advantage of cross-platform features, signing in does unlock some useful extras:

Your progress carries over no matter where you play (campaign, multiplayer, unlocks).

You can directly invite your friends on other platforms.

It provides you with the same profile for every version.

Although it's technically optional, it's recommended connecting if you have any interest in playing across platforms or synchronizing your progress. The fact that your data travels with you is one of the best things about signing in. Start a campaign on your Xbox, continue it on PC, and finish it at a friend’s place on their PlayStation, all your progress, collectibles, and loadouts stick with you.

Multiplayer progress, unlocks, and even stats carry across, so switching devices never feels like a reset. Gears of War: Reloaded isn’t just brushing off an old classic, it’s reworking it for how people actually play games today.

Whether you’re a die-hard Xbox fan, a PC player, or finally experiencing Gears on a PlayStation, this version is built to let everyone play together without complications.

