Gen.G Esports vs Dplus League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Round 2 of the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage will feature Gen.G Esports vs Dplus KIA. The former qualified for this stage after finishing the Regular Season in first place, while the latter defeated KT Rolster in the previous Playoff round to reach this stage.

The winner of this matchup will qualify for Round 3 to face off against the winner of T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports. Moreover, as this is not an elimination game, the loser will fall to the Lower Bracket to face off against the loser of the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports.

Before Gen.G Esports and Dplus square off in the LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs, this article will examine their recent performance and statistics.

Gen.G Esports vs Dplus League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs

Prediction

LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs Round 2 schedule (Image via LCK)

Gen.G Esports had a stellar Regular Season in the LCK Spring 2024, and they finished in the first spot with a 17-1 record. The only time they lost a series was against KT Rolster in Week 4. Since then, they have won every series and even dominated against the top-notch teams in the LCK.

Notably, Gen.G has a new lineup this season, with Kiin, Canyon, and Lehends joining the roster. The team's mid-laner, Chovy, is on another level at the moment, dominating in almost every game against other LCK midlaners. Chovy was also named the Spring 2024's player of the season after securing 13 MVP awards.

Meanwhile, Dplus KIA had to grind a lot to reach this stage. They finished the Regular Season in fifth place after a 9-9 record. Dplus' performance was quite inconsistent overall, and they occasionally lost against low-tier teams.

Dplus KIA's biggest strength lies in ShowMaker and Lucid, the mid-jungle duo. Thus, if the team wants to get an edge against Gen.G, they must dominate the early game. Furthermore, the botlane duo of Aiming and Kellin also must step up to take the lead in early Creep Score (CS).

Expand Tweet

Although the Gen.G vs Dplus matchup is not an elimination game, fans are looking forward to it. Gen.G is the favorite to win the series, but if Dplus takes early advantages and contests the neutral objectives in League of Legends, they have a great chance to make an upset.

As for the prediction, Gen.G is expected to win the series with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and Dplus have played against each other six times. The former has won all six of these matches.

Previous results

Gen.G's last match was against BRION in the LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season, where they won the series 2-0.

Meanwhile, Dplus won their previous series 3-2 against KT Rolster in the Playoff Stage of the LCK.

LCK Spring 2024 Split rosters

Gen.G Esports

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

Dplus KIA

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Kellin

Livestream details

Round 2 of the LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs match between Gen.G and Dplus will be broadcast on the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

The following is the schedule for the match:

PT : April 3, 1 am

: April 3, 1 am CET : April 3, 10 am

: April 3, 10 am IST : April 3, 1:30 pm

: April 3, 1:30 pm KST: April 3, 5 pm

Moreover, several prominent streamers will host LCK watch parties on their Twitch channels

Poll : Who will be able to advance to the next round? Gen.G Dplus 0 votes View Discussion