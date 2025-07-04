Gen.G vs Anyone's Legend in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Upper Bracket Round 2 of the League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage will see Gen.G vs Anyone's Legend (AL) on July 4, 2025. Both of these teams are the first seeds from the LCK and the LPL, respectively. The series winner will advance to the Upper Bracket Final to face the victor of the T1-BLG series. Meanwhile, the losing team will play against the loser of the CTBC Flying Oyster vs KOI matchup.
This article highlights Gen.G and Anyone's Legend's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends MSI Bracket Stage showdown on July 4, 2025.
Gen.G vs Anyone's Legend in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage: Who will book the first Upper Bracket Final spot?
Gen.G entered the MSI 2025 tournament as the top seed from the LCK and faced G2 Esports in the first round of the Bracket Stage. Despite losing the opening game in the series, the team ultimately triumphed with a 3-1 victory.
Moreover, notable players, such as Chovy, Ruler, and Canyon, showcased remarkable resilience and outclassed their opponents with individual brilliance. The ADC Ruler was clinical throughout the series, and Canyon's performance on Lee Sin in the third game was nothing short of legendary.
Meanwhile, Anyone's Legend arrived at the MSI as China's top seed following their victory in the LPL Split 2. The team's unique play style revolves around a fearless approach, where all players click forward confidently. With an extensive champion pool and remarkable synergy, AL is great at winning mid-to-late game team fights.
The team secured its first MSI victory against LTA's FlyQuest with a score of 3-1, and Midlaner Shanks was named the Player of the Match. However, AL's Jungler, Tarzan, has been the team's most consistent performer in recent times. His aggressive gameplay, combined with significant carry potential, is the primary force propelling AL toward its success.
Prediction: Anyone's Legend 3 - 1 Gen.G
Gen.G vs Anyone's Legend: Head-to-head
This will be the first time Gen.G and AL face off in an official LoL esports event.
Previous results
Gen.G won its previous series against G2 Esports 3-1 in the MSI 2025 Bracket Stage.
Anyone's Legend's last match was against FlyQuest in the same stage, where it also won the series 3-1.
Rosters
Gen.G
- Top: Kiin (MSI Winner 2024)
- Jungle: Canyon (MSI Winner 2024)
- Mid: Chovy (MSI Winner 2024)
- ADC: Ruler (MSI Winner 2023)
- Support: Duro
Anyone's Legend
- Top: Flandre
- Jungle: Tarzan
- Mid: Shanks
- ADC: Hope
- Support: Kael
How to watch Gen.G vs Anyone's Legend in League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage
Here are the scheduled starting times of the Gen.G vs Anyone's Legend series:
- PT: July 4, 2025, at 5 pm
- CET: July 5, 2025, at 2 am
- IST: July 5, 2025, at 5:30 am
- Beijing CST: July 5, 2025, at 8 am
- KST: July 5, 2025, at 9 am
Notably, if the earlier series of the day between G2 Esports and FlyQuest concludes quickly, the Gen.G vs AL match will start before the scheduled time.
To watch the MSI 2025 match live, visit the following websites:
- Twitch: Riot Games
- YouTube: LoL Esports
- LoLEsports.com: LoL Esports
