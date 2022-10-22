Gen.G vs DWG KIA League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third Quarterfinals game at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to be between Gen.G and DWG KIA. This is a domestic rivalry between the two teams who have a long history between each other.

Gen.G is a team who always reached close but weren't able to touch glory. In fact, 2022 was probably the most successful year for Gen.G as an organization as the roster grabbed the LCK 2022 Summer Split title. DWG KIA, on the other hand, is a team that is forged to win.

They have won multiple LCK titles along with a World Championship as well, thereby creating a legacy that is very hard to match. Therefore, Gen.G will now look to take revenge as demolishing DWG KIA in the LCK will eliminate them from Worlds 2022.

Preview of Gen.G vs DWG KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals

Predictions

Gen.G have had a really good time at League of Legends Worlds 2022 so far. The team look pretty solid in every department and have showcased some really high-quality gameplay even amongst the LCK teams.

One of the key facets that makes Gen.G so good is that they are extremely potent in the laning phase. Chovy and Ruler barely lose their lanes, which means that by 15 to 20 minutes, the team develops an insurmountable amount of gold advantage.

This leads Gen.G to set up quite well around objectives such as Baron Nashor or the Dragons. As a result, it becomes difficult for the opposing team to do anything but suffer an eventual defeat.

DWG KIA, on the other hand, are not as versatile as Gen.G, but are perfect with the one plan that they love to execute. In other words, the team is toplane-focused, and as long as it is giving carry champions to Nuguri, they picks up wins.

The botlane for DWG KIA is very average, but when there is a midlaner like Showmaker and a jungler like Canyon, it hardly matters what the botlane does. Unfortunately, if Showmaker loses the lane or Nuguri is unable to capitalize, DWG KIA starts fading out.

This leads to poor teamfights, which is also the part where DWG KIA is supposed to gain the most success.

Thus, when it comes to predictions, this is quite an easy one. As mentioned earlier, DWG KIA needs to ensure that their midlane and toplane shine. Unfortunately, Gen.G has equally strong players in Chovy and Doran on both those lanes.

Apart from that, Peanut is as capable a jungler as Canyon. So, there's a chance that DWG KIA will choke eventually, and even if they ar able to keep the mid and top stable, they will lose out heavily in the botlane.

Hence, Gen.G should be winning this match with a 3-0 or 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and DWG KIA have faced each other a total of 18 times in the past, with the former grabbing 10 victories, and the latter acquiring only 8.

Previous results

Previously, DWG KIA faced up against JDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and ended up losing that game.

Gen.G faced against RNG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and ended up grabbing a comfortable victory.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 stats

Gen.G

Blue Side Win/Loss: 3/1

Red Side Win/Loss: 3/0

Total Win/Loss: 6/1

Win Rate: 86%

First Blood Rate: 71.4%

Gold Per Minute: 1960

Most Played Champions: Sylas (3), Aphelios (3), Azir (2), Trundle (2), Camille (2), Lucian (2)

DWG KIA

Blue Side Win/Loss:2/1

Red Side Win/Loss: 3/1

Total Win/Loss: 5/2

Win Rate: 71%

First Blood Rate: 57.1%

Gold Per Minute: 1929

Most Played Champions: LeBlanc (3), Aphelios (3), Renata (3), Azir (2), Graves (2), Camille (1)

League of Legends Worlds 2022 roster

Gen.G

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Ruler

Lehends

DWG KIA

Nuguri

Canyon

Showmaker

Deokdam

Kellin

Livestream details

Gen.G vs DWG KIA will be telecast live on Riot Games' official Twitch channel on October 22, 2022, at 4:00 pm CDT.

Poll : Can DWG KIA upset Gen.G? Yes No 0 votes