Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 3: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 23, 2025 00:23 GMT
GENG vs hle lol lck 2025
Zeka vs Chovy in LoL LCK 2025 Round 3 (Image via LCK)

Round 3 of the League of Legends LCK 2025 features Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) on July 23, 2025. Both of these teams are in the Legend Group, and the former currently has an 18–0 record, while the latter has 14–4. This upcoming series will be played in a best-of-three, Fearless Draft format.

Here are more details regarding Gen.G and HLE's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends LCK 2025 clash on July 23, 2025.

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 3: Can Gen.G retain its win streak?

After securing two back-to-back international events, MSI 2025 and EWC 2025, Gen.G is currently on a 26-game winning streak. It matches T1's record in 2022. All five of Gen.G players are in great form and boast incredible synergy throughout the Summoner's Rift.

Notably, the past couple of weeks have been hectic for the team, playing multiple tournaments across regions. Furthermore, the upcoming LCK 2025 Round 3 matches will be played using LoL patch 25.14, instead of 25.13, which was used both in MSI and EWC. It will be interesting to see how the Gen.G players adapt to the new meta.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Life Esports is joining Round 3 of the LCK 2025 after a disappointing Quarterfinal exit in the EWC. The overall team gameplay lacked proper integrity, and individual performances were shaky as well.

With multiple previous LoL Worlds winners on the team, and players having deep champion pools, HLE can certainly pull off an upset against Gen.G. However, the solo laners, Zeus and Zeka, must greatly step up their performance to win the series.

Prediction: Gen.G 2 - 1 HLE

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head

These two teams had previously competed 41 times in total. Gen.G secured 32 victories, while HLE managed to prevail nine times.

Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and results

Previous results

Gen.G won its previous series 3-2 against AG.AL in the League of Legends EWC 2025 Grand Final.

On the other hand, HLE lost against AG.AL 1-2 in the EWC 2025 Quarterfinals.

Rosters

Gen.G

  • Top: Kiin
  • Jungle: Canyon
  • Mid: Chovy
  • ADC: Ruler
  • Support: Duro

Hanwha Life Esports

  • Top: Zeus
  • Jungle: Peanut
  • Mid: Zeka
  • ADC: Viper
  • Support: Delight

How to watch Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 3

Here are the scheduled starting times of the Gen.G vs HLE best-of-three series:

  • PT: July 23, 2025, at 3 am
  • CET: July 23, 2025, at 12 pm
  • IST: July 23, 2025, at 3:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: July 23, 2025, at 6 pm
  • KST: July 23, 2025, at 7 pm

To watch the LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

