Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 3: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Round 3 of the League of Legends LCK 2025 features Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) on July 23, 2025. Both of these teams are in the Legend Group, and the former currently has an 18–0 record, while the latter has 14–4. This upcoming series will be played in a best-of-three, Fearless Draft format.Here are more details regarding Gen.G and HLE's recent performances ahead of their League of Legends LCK 2025 clash on July 23, 2025.Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 3: Can Gen.G retain its win streak?After securing two back-to-back international events, MSI 2025 and EWC 2025, Gen.G is currently on a 26-game winning streak. It matches T1's record in 2022. All five of Gen.G players are in great form and boast incredible synergy throughout the Summoner's Rift.Notably, the past couple of weeks have been hectic for the team, playing multiple tournaments across regions. Furthermore, the upcoming LCK 2025 Round 3 matches will be played using LoL patch 25.14, instead of 25.13, which was used both in MSI and EWC. It will be interesting to see how the Gen.G players adapt to the new meta.Meanwhile, Hanwha Life Esports is joining Round 3 of the LCK 2025 after a disappointing Quarterfinal exit in the EWC. The overall team gameplay lacked proper integrity, and individual performances were shaky as well.With multiple previous LoL Worlds winners on the team, and players having deep champion pools, HLE can certainly pull off an upset against Gen.G. However, the solo laners, Zeus and Zeka, must greatly step up their performance to win the series.Prediction: Gen.G 2 - 1 HLEGen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-headThese two teams had previously competed 41 times in total. Gen.G secured 32 victories, while HLE managed to prevail nine times.Also read: League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsPrevious resultsGen.G won its previous series 3-2 against AG.AL in the League of Legends EWC 2025 Grand Final.On the other hand, HLE lost against AG.AL 1-2 in the EWC 2025 Quarterfinals.RostersGen.GTop: KiinJungle: CanyonMid: ChovyADC: RulerSupport: DuroHanwha Life EsportsTop: ZeusJungle: PeanutMid: ZekaADC: ViperSupport: DelightHow to watch Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Round 3Here are the scheduled starting times of the Gen.G vs HLE best-of-three series:PT: July 23, 2025, at 3 amCET: July 23, 2025, at 12 pmIST: July 23, 2025, at 3:30 pmBeijing CST: July 23, 2025, at 6 pmKST: July 23, 2025, at 7 pmTo watch the LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK GlobalCheck out more LoL news and updates below:&quot;So many people learn from Baus&quot;: LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los RatonesAll LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more