  Gen.G vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Gen.G vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 22, 2025 20:50 GMT
geng vs top esports start time and head to head prediction lol worlds 2025
Ruler vs JackeyLove for a Playoff spot at LoL Worlds 2025 (Image via LoL Esports)

The League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage puts Gen.G Esports up against Top Esports. This monumental best-of-three series will decide who proceeds to the Quarterfinals. However, as this is not an elimination match, the losing team will get one more chance to make the Playoffs.

Here are more details regarding the Gen.G vs Top Esports clash in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 23, 2025.

Gen.G vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Who will make the Playoffs?

Prediction

youtube-cover
After winning the MSI 2025 and the LCK 2025 trophies, Gen.G joined the LoL Worlds 2025 as the favorite. Despite starting the event with a straightforward victory against PSG Talon, it suffered a defeat against LPL's Anyone's Legend.

However, in the subsequent series, Gen.G faced its regional rival, T1, and obliterated them. With prominent picks like Sion, Xin Zhao, Orianna, and Corki, the team outplayed the opponents from the draft stage.

Also, Gen.G's Support, Duro, showcased exceptional performance with his Poppy pick. His roam timing and team fight participation were spot on, and he brilliantly assisted Ruler to carry the mid-to-late game team fights.

Top Esports, on the other hand, is infamous for underperforming at international events. It has so far defeated two Western teams, G2 Esports and 100 Thieves, and lost a best-of-three series against LCK's KT Rolster.

Even though Top Esports players had a good synergy in the first two matches, the Toplaner 369 was the only one playing admirably during the loss against KT Rolster. The rest of the team was slow to make adjustments and counterplay, and failed to win team fights around neutral objectives.

However, with legendary names like 369, Kanavi, and JackeyLove on the squad, Top Esports can definitely pull off an upset against Gen.G. But given how Gen.G reads the opponent's strategy and methodically makes macro adjustments, it's quite difficult to beat the team without any unorthodox shenanigans.

Prediction: Gen.G 2 - 0 Top Esports

Head-to-head record

These two teams faced off four times in the past. Both have two wins each.

Previous results

Gen.G won its earlier match against T1, while Top Esports lost its previous series 0-2 against LCK's KT Rolster.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.21 notes

Rosters

Gen.G

  • Top: Kiin
  • Jungle: Canyon (Worlds 2020 winner)
  • Mid: Chovy
  • ADC: Ruler (Worlds 2017 winner)
  • Support: Duro

Top Esports

  • Top: 369
  • Jungle: Kanavi
  • Mid: Creme
  • ADC: JackeyLove (Worlds 2018 winner)
  • Support: Hang

How to watch Gen.G vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

The scheduled starting times for Gen.G vs Top Esports in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 23, 2025, at 4 am
  • CET: October 23, 2025, at 1 pm
  • IST: October 23, 2025, at 4:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 23, 2025, at 7 pm
  • KST: October 23, 2025, at 8 pm

Here is a timer that counts down the scheduled starting time for the Gen.G vs Top Esports series:

Note: The first series of the day (KOI vs Secret Whales) starts at 1 am PT, October 23, which is a few hours before Gen.G vs Top Esports. Be sure to check the live streams, as the starting time may differ from the scheduled one based on the duration of the initial series.

Here's a timer that counts down the match day's starting time on October 23:

To watch the LoL Worlds 2025 event live, visit the following websites:

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

