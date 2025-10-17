  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 17, 2025 22:38 GMT
t1 vs geng in lol worlds 2025 schedule and prediciton
Faker vs Chovy and Ruler in LoL Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage (Image via LoL Esports)

After one victory and one loss each, T1 and Gen.G will face off on the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage. While this is not an elimination match, the winning team will require one more victory after that to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the losing team will have to win two back-to-back series to book its spot in the last eight.

Ad

Here are more details regarding the T1 vs Gen.G in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 18, 2025.

Read more: LoL patch 25.20 (Worlds 2025 patch)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Which squad will bounce back?

Prediciton

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Although T1 started the LoL Worlds 2025 journey with impressive victories against Invictus and FlyQuest, the team was totally outclassed by their next opponent, CFO. While the latter was an underdog going into the clash, players like JunJia and Doggo completely obliterated the former.

However, T1's Top-Jungle duo, Doran and Oner, showcased an underwhelming display. They got caught multiple times before crucial team fights and struggled to keep up during mid-to-late game. Oner has been in top form in recent times, so his performance against CFO was quite unexpected.

Ad
Ad

Nevertheless, T1 is a team that shines the brightest at Worlds, and when the stakes are on the line. So, fans can expect them to put up a formidable fight against Gen.G, even if they fail to triumph.

Meanwhile, Gen.G, widely regarded as the best team participating at Worlds 2025, is now in a dire situation. Even though they are far from being eliminated, the loss against China's Anyone's Legend was a massive hit. But as the match was played in a best-of-one format, it's not right to judge early.

Ad

However, Kiin, Gen.G's Toplaner, has been performing exceptionally well recently. His ability to become a pumchbag during team fights or carry the team with aggressive champions has been critical to the team's success.

If T1 fails to execute the lane swap properly or does not perform appropriate rotations on the map, Gen.G should be able to win the match with ease.

Prediction: Gen.G 1 - 0 T1

T1 vs Gen.G: Head-to-head record

Ad

These two teams faced each other 46 times. T1 has won 20 times, while Gen. secured victories on 26 occasions.

Previous results

T1 lost its earlier match against CFO, while Gen.G lost to LPL's Anyone's Legend in its previous series.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

Gen.G

  • Top: Kiin
  • Jungle: Canyon
  • Mid: Chovy
  • ADC: Ruler
  • Support: Duro

How to watch T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

Ad

Starting times for the T1 vs Gen.G in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 18, 2025, at 2 am
  • CET: October 18, 2025, at 11 am
  • IST: October 18, 2025, at 2:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 18, 2025, at 5 pm
  • KST: October 18, 2025, at 6 pm

Note: The third round of the Swiss Stage starts at 1 am PT, October 18, which is one hour before the T1 vs Gen.G series' scheduled start time. Check the live streams, as the timing may differ from the scheduled start time due to the duration of the FlyQuest vs Secret Whales match.

Ad

To watch the event live, visit the following websites:

Match result

TBD

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications