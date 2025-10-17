T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

After one victory and one loss each, T1 and Gen.G will face off on the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage. While this is not an elimination match, the winning team will require one more victory after that to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the losing team will have to win two back-to-back series to book its spot in the last eight.Here are more details regarding the T1 vs Gen.G in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 18, 2025.Read more: LoL patch 25.20 (Worlds 2025 patch)T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Which squad will bounce back?PredicitonAlthough T1 started the LoL Worlds 2025 journey with impressive victories against Invictus and FlyQuest, the team was totally outclassed by their next opponent, CFO. While the latter was an underdog going into the clash, players like JunJia and Doggo completely obliterated the former.However, T1's Top-Jungle duo, Doran and Oner, showcased an underwhelming display. They got caught multiple times before crucial team fights and struggled to keep up during mid-to-late game. Oner has been in top form in recent times, so his performance against CFO was quite unexpected.Nevertheless, T1 is a team that shines the brightest at Worlds, and when the stakes are on the line. So, fans can expect them to put up a formidable fight against Gen.G, even if they fail to triumph.Meanwhile, Gen.G, widely regarded as the best team participating at Worlds 2025, is now in a dire situation. Even though they are far from being eliminated, the loss against China's Anyone's Legend was a massive hit. But as the match was played in a best-of-one format, it's not right to judge early.However, Kiin, Gen.G's Toplaner, has been performing exceptionally well recently. His ability to become a pumchbag during team fights or carry the team with aggressive champions has been critical to the team's success.If T1 fails to execute the lane swap properly or does not perform appropriate rotations on the map, Gen.G should be able to win the match with ease.Prediction: Gen.G 1 - 0 T1T1 vs Gen.G: Head-to-head recordThese two teams faced each other 46 times. T1 has won 20 times, while Gen. secured victories on 26 occasions.Previous resultsT1 lost its earlier match against CFO, while Gen.G lost to LPL's Anyone's Legend in its previous series.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaGen.GTop: KiinJungle: CanyonMid: ChovyADC: RulerSupport: DuroHow to watch T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss StageStarting times for the T1 vs Gen.G in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:PT: October 18, 2025, at 2 amCET: October 18, 2025, at 11 amIST: October 18, 2025, at 2:30 pmBeijing CST: October 18, 2025, at 5 pmKST: October 18, 2025, at 6 pmNote: The third round of the Swiss Stage starts at 1 am PT, October 18, which is one hour before the T1 vs Gen.G series' scheduled start time. Check the live streams, as the timing may differ from the scheduled start time due to the duration of the FlyQuest vs Secret Whales match.To watch the event live, visit the following websites:Twitch: Riot GamesYouTube: LoL EsportsMatch resultTBDCheck out more LoL news and updates:LoLdle answers (Saturday, October 18, 2025)All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?