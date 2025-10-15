T1 vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Following convincing victories at League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage first round, T1 and CFO (CTBC Flying Oyster) are set to clash in the second round. They have beaten the first seed from the LTA, FlyQuest, and the third seed from the LEC, Fnatic, respectively. Their upcoming clash will be played in a best-of-one format.Here are more details regarding the T1 vs CFO in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 16, 2025.Read more: LoL patch 25.20 (Worlds 2025 patch)T1 vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Can CFO pull off an upset?PredictionAfter defeating Invictus Gaming to qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage, T1 showed great resilience and teamplay to easily defeat North America's FlyQuest.Based on the last few years' results, it was inevitable that the team would bounce back massively during Worlds, even though they struggled during the Regular LCK Season. While all T1 players outplayed FlyQuest in every role, Oner and Keria were the key factors for the victory.Meanwhile, Faker in the Midlane also had a bittersweet season thus far. But his contribution during the team fights against both Invictus Gaming and FlyQuest was spectacular. Especially his Taliyah shoves were impeccable.CFO, however, will not be an easy opponent. They have qualified for every international LoL esports tournament this year and showcased an impactful display. Also, CFO started the Worlds 2025 journey with a statement victory against LEC's Fnatic.The team took 32 minutes to defeat Fnatic, thanks to the Toplaner Driver's brilliant Sion performance. He dominated Fnatic's Oscarinin and played a massive role during mid-to-late game team fights to secure CFO's first win in the tournament.Notably, the team's ADC, Doggo, was also performing exceptionally well with Caitlyn. Fans will be pretty intrigued to see his battle against T1's ADC, Gumayusi.Prediction: T1 1 - 0 CFOT1 vs CFO: Head-to-head recordThese two teams faced each other only once, which was during MSI 2025. T1 won that series 3-2, and Toplaner Doran was named the MVP.Previous resultsT1 won its earlier match against FlyQuest, while CFO also defeated another Western team, Fnatic.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaCFOTop: Driver, RestJungle: JunJiaMid: HongQADC: DoggoSupport: KaiwingHow to watch T1 vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss StageStarting times for the T1 vs CFO in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:PT: October 16, 2025, at 2 amCET: October 16, 2025, at 11 amIST: October 16, 2025, at 2:30 pmBeijing CST: October 16, 2025, at 5 pmKST: October 16, 2025, at 6 pmNote: The second round of the Swiss Stage starts at 10 pm PT, October 15, which is a few hours before the T1 vs CFO series' scheduled start time. Check the live streams, as the timing may differ from the scheduled start time due to the durations of earlier matches.To watch the event live, visit the following websites:Twitch: Riot GamesYouTube: LoL EsportsMatch resultTBDCheck out more LoL news and updates:LoLdle answers (Thursday, October 16, 2025)All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?