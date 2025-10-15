  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • T1 vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 16, 2025 00:00 GMT
t1 vs cfo match schedule and prediction at lol worlds 2025
Gumayusi vs Doggo on the second day of LoL Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage (Image via LoL Esports)

Following convincing victories at League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage first round, T1 and CFO (CTBC Flying Oyster) are set to clash in the second round. They have beaten the first seed from the LTA, FlyQuest, and the third seed from the LEC, Fnatic, respectively. Their upcoming clash will be played in a best-of-one format.

Ad

Here are more details regarding the T1 vs CFO in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 16, 2025.

Read more: LoL patch 25.20 (Worlds 2025 patch)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

T1 vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Can CFO pull off an upset?

Prediction

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After defeating Invictus Gaming to qualify for League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage, T1 showed great resilience and teamplay to easily defeat North America's FlyQuest.

Based on the last few years' results, it was inevitable that the team would bounce back massively during Worlds, even though they struggled during the Regular LCK Season. While all T1 players outplayed FlyQuest in every role, Oner and Keria were the key factors for the victory.

Ad

Meanwhile, Faker in the Midlane also had a bittersweet season thus far. But his contribution during the team fights against both Invictus Gaming and FlyQuest was spectacular. Especially his Taliyah shoves were impeccable.

Ad

CFO, however, will not be an easy opponent. They have qualified for every international LoL esports tournament this year and showcased an impactful display. Also, CFO started the Worlds 2025 journey with a statement victory against LEC's Fnatic.

The team took 32 minutes to defeat Fnatic, thanks to the Toplaner Driver's brilliant Sion performance. He dominated Fnatic's Oscarinin and played a massive role during mid-to-late game team fights to secure CFO's first win in the tournament.

Ad

Notably, the team's ADC, Doggo, was also performing exceptionally well with Caitlyn. Fans will be pretty intrigued to see his battle against T1's ADC, Gumayusi.

Prediction: T1 1 - 0 CFO

T1 vs CFO: Head-to-head record

These two teams faced each other only once, which was during MSI 2025. T1 won that series 3-2, and Toplaner Doran was named the MVP.

Previous results

T1 won its earlier match against FlyQuest, while CFO also defeated another Western team, Fnatic.

Ad

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

CFO

  • Top: Driver, Rest
  • Jungle: JunJia
  • Mid: HongQ
  • ADC: Doggo
  • Support: Kaiwing

How to watch T1 vs CFO in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

Ad

Starting times for the T1 vs CFO in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 16, 2025, at 2 am
  • CET: October 16, 2025, at 11 am
  • IST: October 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 16, 2025, at 5 pm
  • KST: October 16, 2025, at 6 pm

Note: The second round of the Swiss Stage starts at 10 pm PT, October 15, which is a few hours before the T1 vs CFO series' scheduled start time. Check the live streams, as the timing may differ from the scheduled start time due to the durations of earlier matches.

Ad

To watch the event live, visit the following websites:

Match result

TBD

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications