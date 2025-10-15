  • home icon
  • T1 vs FlyQuest in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 15, 2025 03:36 GMT
t1 vs flyquest lol worlds 2025 swiss stage head to head and prediction
Oner vs Inspired on the first day of LoL Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage (Image via LoL Esports)

After a convincing victory against Invictus Gaming in Play-Ins, T1's next opponent in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage is FlyQuest. The LTA winning team joined the event as the first seed from North America, and subsequently matched up against the fourth seed from South Korea. Although T1 is the favourite to win the clash, FlyQuest can certainly pull off an upset since it is a best-of-one series.

Here are more details regarding the T1 vs FlyQuest in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 15, 2025.

T1 vs FlyQuest in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Can the LTA first seed defeat T1?

also-read-trending Trending

Although T1 qualified for the Worlds 2025 by finishing in the top four of the LCK, the team needed to win a best-of-five series against China's Invictus Gaming to secure a spot on the Swiss Stage. The back-to-back Worlds-winning team didn't disappoint, as it won the match 3-1 thanks to a spectacular performance from the Jungler, Oner, and the ADC, Gumayusi.

With Doran as the Toplaner instead of Zeus this year, T1 is still one of the contenders to win the trophy. Having a versatile champion pool and great synergy during team fights, the "fourth-seed" beside the team's name is just a tag at this point.

However, as the first two rounds of the Swiss Stage boast a best-of-one format, any team can beat anyone. FlyQuest, on the other hand, has looked quite strong and dominant in its region.

Also, the team's Jungler, Inspired, is in such a great form and has the potential to match Oner's brilliance on a good day. So, if FlyQuest can manage to get advantages during the draft phase and win the early game with clever tactics, the team can catch T1 off guard.

All in all, it'd be interesting to see the battle of the east vs the west on the first day of Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage. Both teams have looked sharp recently, with individuals stepping up massively.

Prediction: T1 1 - 0 FlyQuest

Head-to-head record

These two teams faced each other only once, which was during MSI 2025. T1 won that series 2-0

Previous results

T1 won 3-1 in its earlier series against Invictus Gaming, while FlyQuest has secured a 3-1 victory against Keyd Stars in the LTA Championship final.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner
  • Mid: Faker
  • ADC: Gumayusi
  • Support: Keria

FlyQuest

  • Top: Bwipo
  • Jungle: Inspired
  • Mid: Quad
  • ADC: Massu
  • Support: Busio
How to watch T1 vs FlyQuest in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

Starting times for the T1 vs FlyQuest in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 15, 2025, at 2 am
  • CET: October 15, 2025, at 11 am
  • IST: October 15, 2025, at 2:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 15, 2025, at 5 pm
  • KST: October 15, 2025, at 6 pm

Note: The Swiss Stage starts a few hours before the T1 vs FlyQuest series' scheduled start time. Check the live streams, as the timing may differ from the scheduled start time due to the durations of previous matches.

To watch the event live, visit the following websites:

