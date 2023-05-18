GenG vs. BLG League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Semifinal: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2023 has entered its final week, with GenG vs. BLG on the horizon. This clash between the LCK Spring champions and the second seed from the LPL holds astronomical significance. Its winner will face T1 in this event's Lower Bracket Final, and the loser will be eliminated. The top four teams will remain in LoL MSI.

Ahead of the GenG vs. BLG series, let's learn about these teams' accomplishments and try to predict which of them will come out on top.

Preview of GenG vs. BLG at League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Semifinal

Prediction

GenG came into this tournament as the first seed from LCK after their triumph in the Spring Split, in whose Final, they defeated T1 3-1. Their first match was against LEC's G2 Esports, in which they obliterated the opposition with a great performance from Chovy and Co.

However, the Upper Bracket Semifinal match against T1 was quite disappointing for GenG. Even though they'd lost in the LCK, the former came out on top and won the series 3-2. Their 17-year-old ADC Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan performance was as good as some might have hoped.

Despite losing to them, GenG is still considered one of the potential contenders to win the MSI in 2023. Their coordination in team fights and mid-game macro is impeccable. Additionally, their playstyle revolves around mistakes made by opponents, and they almost play perfectly while adapting to the meta.

After the T1 match, their next series was in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals against LCS spring champions Cloud9. GenG absolutely demolished them 3-0 with ease. Their star jungler, Peanut, played the best throughout this series with his Kha'Zix and Wukong picks.

Bilibili Gaming (BLG), on the other hand, came second in the LPL Spring Split and entered MSI 2023 as a play-in team. They crushed that stage and advanced to the bracket stage.

The first bracket stage match against Cloud9 was a breeze, as they won the series 3-0. However, the next series against their regional rival JDG ended in a 0-3 loss. In both series, their top laner, Chen "Bin" Zebin, displayed fantastic performance regardless.

Their Lower Bracket Quarterfinals match was against LEC Winter Split winners G2 Esports. Despite the hype and anticipation, this Eastern team showed the world why they were always superior, winning the series 3-1.

The GenG vs. BLG series will be a treat to watch for fans, and the winner will get to face T1 for a Grand Final spot. The LPL champions, JD Gaming, are already in that stage. As for the prediction, GenG is expected to win this series 3-1 after a fierce battle.

Head-to-head

Fans will get to witness GenG vs. BLG for the first time in League of Legends' history.

Previous results

GenG won their previous series against Cloud9 in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals with a scoreline of 3-0.

Bilibili Gaming came out on top in their last game, defeating G2 Esports 3-1 in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

GenG vs. BLG MSI 2023 rosters

GenG

Top - Doran

Jungle - Peanut (1 MSI trophy)

Mid - Chovy

Bottom - Peyz

Support - Delight

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Bin (1 MSI trophy)

Jungle - Xun

Mid - Yagao

Bot - Elk

Support - ON

Livestream details

The League of Legends MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Semifinal matchup GenG vs. BLG will air live on May 19, 2023, at 5 am PT/5:30 pm IST on Riot Games' Twitch channel as well as on LoL Esports' YouTube channel and official website.

