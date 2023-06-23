GenG vs Dplus KIA League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split will feature GenG vs Dplus KIA on June 24. Considering that both teams are made up of S-tier players, the anticipation is high among fans. Furthermore, the stakes are high for every match, as only the top six sides will proceed to the next stage. Each team will play eighteen best-of-three matches.

The winner of the LCK split will directly qualify for the League of Legends World Championship in 2023, and the team with the most championship points will follow through. Meanwhile, the top LCK outfits must compete in the Regional finals to clinch the remaining two spots at Worlds.

Preview of GenG vs Dplus KIA at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Which matches will you be tuning into this week? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 3 schedule and must-watch matches are here!

Prediction

The GenG vs Dplus KIA matchup will be interesting to witness, as they are currently in a polarized state despite being the best teams in the LCK. Currently, the former is at the top of the table, whereas the latter sits fifth.

This season, GenG is looking quite incredible, thanks to the flawless mechanical display from the players. They have won the last two LCK splits, and their current prowess around the Summoner's Rift indicates a third is in the offing. They are yet to suffer a loss and have beaten big names like T1 and KT Rolster.

In their previous match, GenG outplayed DRX in every circumstance, as the overall team fights, objective controls, and macro plays were on point. Their 17-year-old ADC, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan, destroyed everything in his path with his Aphelios picks. Furthermore, top lane maestro Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon also played excellently.

Here's a taste of our Gen.G LoL team's refreshing Summer Opening Title shoot BTS cuts!



Check out more photos in the [ -photo-wallpapers] channel of our server!

2023 #LCK Summer Opening Title BTS

Dplus KIA, on the other hand, had a bittersweet start to the split. Although the roster is packed with superstar players, they have yet to show all the positive signs. After beginning the split with two victories, they faced some difficulties when Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, the ADC who swept the Worlds last year, could not compete against BRION due to illness. Sadly, they lost that series.

Although Deft returned and DK won the next matchup against Nongshim RedForce, they lost against the LCK juggernauts, KT Rolster. The recent Statikk Shiv item usage completely changed the League of Legends meta, and their mid-laner, Heo "ShowMaker" Su, tried to utilize it by picking Aurelion Sol and LeBlanc.

However, it wasn't enough, as the top jungle duo failed miserably, and after an underwhelming performance, they lost the series 0-2. If things go downhill, we might see potential roster changes.

Dplus KIA



극복하겠습니다. 늘 모든 힘과 최선을 다하겠습니다.

We will overcome this by working hard day in, day out.



[𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐋𝐂𝐊 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐑] vs KT

The prediction of GenG vs Dplus should be straightforward if fans look at the recent performances. The former is expected to dismantle the latter by a 2-0 scoreline. However, legends like ShowMaker and Deft can change the tide of the game on their own.

Head-to-head

The GenG vs Dplus KIA is a pretty common clash in the LCK. Though the head-to-head scoreline is one-sided, GenG won 12 matches, while DK came out on top only five times.

Previous results

GenG won the last series 2-0 against DRX in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

Alternatively, Dplus KIA lost 0-2 in their last game against KT Rolster.

GenG vs Dplus KIA LCK Summer Split rosters

GenG

Top - Doran

Jungle - Peanut

Mid - Chovy

Bottom - Peyz

Support - Delight

Dplus

Top - Canna

Jungle - Canyon

Mid - ShowMaker

Bottom - Deft

Support - Kellin

Livestream details

The GenG vs Dplus matchup in the LCK 2023 Summer Split will be broadcast live on the LCK's official YouTube and Twitch channels on June 24, 2023, at 11 pm PT/11:30 am IST.

