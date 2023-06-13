GenG vs Freecs League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage will feature GenG vs Freecs on June 14. They have both performed flawlessly thus far, overcoming every obstacle that stood in their way. Furthermore, winning as many matches as possible is crucial to advance to the playoff stage. As fans get to witness Chovy vs BuLLDoG, the anticipation is through the roof.

LCK @LCK



What are everyone’s picks for Week 2 must-watch match (and why)? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 2 schedule and must-watch matches are here!What are everyone’s picks for Week 2 must-watch match (and why)? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 2 schedule and must-watch matches are here! 🌞💬 What are everyone’s picks for Week 2 must-watch match (and why)? https://t.co/HshgLTyNbm

Let's explore some crucial details and statistics prior to the eagerly anticipated GenG vs Freecs fixture.

Preview of GenG vs Freecs at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

Both GenG and Freecs (KDF) won their previous two LCK matches and currently sit at the top of the table. Although the former is known to be one of the strongest in the world, the latter has shown promising performances. GenG, however, defeated two Korean juggernauts, KT Rolster and T1.

LCK @LCK

Our first week kicked off with twists and outstanding plays!



What’s your overreaction after 1 week of play? 2023 LCK SUMMER WEEK 1 STANDINGSOur first week kicked off with twists and outstanding plays!What’s your overreaction after 1 week of play? 2023 LCK SUMMER WEEK 1 STANDINGSOur first week kicked off with twists and outstanding plays!💬 What’s your overreaction after 1 week of play? https://t.co/3MKTgkXlKu

After a heartbreaking knockout at the Mid-Season Invitational 2023, GenG is more eager than ever to win the LCK for the third consecutive time. Furthermore, the side will get a Swiss Stage berth at the League of Legends World Championship 2023.

In the previous match, GenG dominated Faker and Co. and got a 2-1 victory in the end. Although the overpowered Zeri was a big factor in its win in the third game, the team still looked sublime throughout the series. The top laner, Doran, and ADC, Peyz, were named MVPs for the series.

Alternatively, KDF's overall team performance was impeccable in those wins against DRX and BRION. Although these are some of the weaker opponents in the LCK, the side's neutral objective controls and mid-to-late game fights were quite strong.

In the last LCK season, KDF couldn't perform at its potential and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Hence, winning both games at the start, and that too, with a 2-0 scoreline, is pretty incredible.

KDF's previous game against BRION was a breeze, as its top laner, DuDu, and mid laner, BuLLDoG, were on point. Despite playing against a Zeri-Yuumi comp, the side outperformed its opponent with the Aphelios-Milio combo.

As both teams look incredibly strong, the GenG vs Freecs match is set to be epic. As for the prediction, the former is expected to get a 2-1 triumph at the end. However, fans can be assured that KDF will bring competitive gameplay to the table.

Head-to-head

Fans witnessed GenG vs Freecs a total of six times previously, and the former won five of those encounters, with the latter coming on top just once.

Previous results

GenG won its previous series 2-1 against T1 at the LCK 2023 Summer Split. Freecs, on the other hand, beat BRION with a 2-0 scoreline.

GenG vs Freecs LCK Summer Split rosters

GenG

Top - Doran

Jungle - Peanut

Mid - Chovy

Bottom - Peyz

Support - Delight

Freecs

Top - DuDu

Jungle - Youngjae

Mid - BuLLDoG

Bottom - Taeyoon

Support - Jun

Livestream details

The GenG vs Freecs matchup in the LCK 2023 Summer Split will air live on the LCK official YouTube and Twitch channels on June 14, 2023, at 3:30 am PT/4 pm IST.

