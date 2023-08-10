GenG vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The GenG versus Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) match-up headlines the second round of the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs. Excitement is brewing since the victorious team moves on to the Upper Bracket Final versus T1. Meanwhile, a loss means a drop to the Lower Bracket Semifinal, where they'll battle it out with KT Rolster in hopes of avoiding elimination.

It's important to note that regardless of who wins, both sides have secured a spot at the LCK Regional Finals. However, clinching the split victory guarantees their ticket to the 2023 League of Legends World Championship.

The LCK 2023 Summer Split statistics and the performance of GenG, as well as Hanwha Life Esports, are topics this article touches upon.

GenG vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Preview

Prediction

GenG, having completed an impressive Regular Season, now set their sights on claiming three successive LCK splits. Round 2 matchups saw KT Rolster take the top spot and select T1, leaving Hanwha Life Esports as GenG's inevitable opponent.

Lots of explosive and macro gameplay was witnessed in GenG's squad, making them stronger on paper than HLE. Mid-laner, Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, and ADC, Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan, displayed impeccable individual brilliance during the LCK 2023 Summer Regular Season.

HLE, on the other hand, are gradually improving and have fixed numerous mistakes regarding objective controls and laning phases. Last year's world champion, Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo, and 2021 Worlds winner ADC, Park "Viper" Do-hyeon, have been the shining lights of the team.

In the realm of pivotal points for HLE, the arrival of Jo "Grizzly" Seung-hoon in the jungle role takes center stage. He played an integral role in their success, earning five POG votes in the LCK 2023 Summer Regular Season and aiding in securing HLE's third-place finish.

The upcoming GenG vs. Hanwha Life Esports match-up is quite confounding. Each team has notable players who could sway the outcome of the game alone. However, considering GenG's strong mentality and recent experience in the last few years' LCK tournaments, they may have the upper hand. Consequently, predictions are leaning towards a 3-2 series win for GenG.

Head-to-head

GenG and Hanwha Life Esports have faced off against each other a total of 25 times in the past. In those encounters, the former won 19 times, while the latter only managed to grab six victories.

Previous results

In their previous fixture, GenG lost 0-2 against BRION in the LCK 2023 Summer Regular Stage.

Alternatively, Hanwha Life Esports defeated DRX 3-0 in the first round of the Playoff Stage.

LCK Summer Split rosters

GenG

Top: Doran

Jungle: Peanut

Mid: Chovy

Bottom: Peyz

Support: Delight

Hanwha Life Esports

Top: Kingen

Jungle: Grizzly

Mid: Zeka

Bottom: Viper

Support: Life

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup featuring GenG and Hanwha Life Esports will be broadcast live on August 11 at 1 am PT/1:30 pm IST on official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

Poll : Who will be able to advance to the next round? GenG Hanwha Life Esports 0 votes