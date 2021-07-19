Genshin Impact 2.0 update release date, maintenance time, Primogems compensation and more details

Genshin Impact has officially announced the updated schedule for the upcoming 2.0 version.

Genshin Impact 2.0 update will have the new Electro nation, Inazuma, along with lots of new events. MiHoYo revealed the exact dates of the first event and the islands in Inazuma that will be introduced with the 2.0 update. Inazuma region will have some new gameplay mechanics involving Electrograna and the Sacred Sakura tree. Genshin Impact also revealed new domains in Inazuma for new artifacts and talent ascension materials.

Genshin Impact 2.0 update maintenance to reward players with Primogems

The 2.0 version of Genshin Impact will be available to play from 21 July. The server maintenance for the update will begin from 06:00 (UTC-8) on 21 July. The maintenance is estimated to take 5 hours, during which players will not be able to play the game.

Meanwhile, players will be compensated with 300 Primogems for the maintenance uptime. Additionally, players will also get 60 Primogems per hour if the maintenance time extends above 5 hours.

How to update to Genshin Impact 2.0 version

Players can pre-install the 2.0 update of Genshin Impact from 19 July. Pre-installation allows players to start the game immediately after the server maintenance ends, without downloading any extra content. Players can refer to the following article for detailed steps to pre-install the 2.0 version in Genshin Impact.

However, if players miss out on the pre-installation, they can install the update directly by launching Genshin Impact and following the on-screen instructions.

New Archon Quest and Inazuma Islands

Inazuma is a group of six islands, out of which three are to be released in the 2.0 version of Genshin Impact.

Narukami Island

Kannazuka

Yashiori Island

Inazuma City, Narukami Island

Tatarasuna, Kannazuka

Musoujin Gorge, Yashiori Island

Players need to be Adventure Rank 30 or above and complete all the Archon Quests available till now to start their journey in Inazuma. Inazuma region will introduce Chapter II of the Teyvat storyline. Chapter II's first Archon Quest is named "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia".

Sacred Sakura, Electrograna, and Inazuma Reputation system

The Sacred Sakura tree will be a progression system in Inazuma similar to the Frostbearing tree in Dragonspine. Players will get valuable in-game items upon offering the Sacred Sakura with Electro Sigils.

Sacred Sakura, Grand Narukami Shrine

Electrograna is a Seelie-like spirit that will help in tackling geographical challenges in Inazuma. Electrograna can be obtained by interacting with Thunder Sakura Boughs.

Players can check out the article linked below to learn more details about the new mechanics in Inazuma.

The Inazuma nation will have its own Reputation System with Inazuma-specific Bounties, Requests, and a bunch of rewards for increasing the Reputation Level. If players have not completed the weekly bounties and requests, it's better to wait for a few days to start with the new Inazuma ones.

New Inazuma Domains and Artifacts

Six new domains will be introduced with Genshin Impact 2.0 update. One of them will be for the two new sets of artifacts. Two domains will be for the new talent and weapon ascension materials, while the rest will be one-time domains related to story quests.

Domain of Forgery: Court of Flowing Sand (Weapon Ascension materials)

Domain of Mastery: Violet Court (Talent Level-up materials)

Domain of Blessing: Momiji-Dyed Court (Artifacts)

Domain: Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates

Domain: Shakkei Pavilion

Domain: Formation Estate

New Inazuma Artifacts (image via miHoYo)

The new artifacts are "Emblem of Severed Fate" and "Shimenawa's Reminiscence". While the former focuses on Elemental Burst, the latter boosts the basic attacks.

Thunder Sojourn event

The new Thunder Sojourn event will start from 22 July and will last till 9 August. Players can obtain a free Beidou character along with lots of in-game rewards upon completing the event. Thunder Sojourn event has been divided into 4 Acts in which players need to defeat different kinds of enemies.

Act I: Bolt Blitz Act II: Lightning Round Act III: Weaving Lightning Act IV: Automation Front

Inazuma events (image via miHoYo)

New Characters and Weapons

The first character to be available in the 2.0 version will be Kamisato Ayaka, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu. Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo Sword user associated with the Kamisato Clan. Players will learn more about Ayaka in the Archon Quest "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia".

New Inazuma characters (image via miHoYo)

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow user, and Sayu is a 4-star Anemo character who uses Claymore as her weapon. Yomiya and Sayu will be available in the second half of the 2.0 version in Genshin Impact.

New 5-star weapons (image via miHoYo)

Craftable weapons in Inazuma (image via miHoYo)

New 5-star weapons that are to be featured in the upcoming weapon banner have also been revealed. Mistsplitter Reforged (5-Star Sword) and Thundering Pulse (5-Star Bow) will be the promoted weapons in the 2.0 weapon banner.

Inazuma region will also have a new set of craftable weapons that can be forged at the blacksmith in Inazuma. Players can finally use the Prototype Billets that they've been saving for since the update has been teased.

