Genshin Impact 2.4 web event speedrun guide to get free Primogems

Genshin Impact launched a new web event a few hours ago, called 'The Great Banquet of the Adepti’, which rewards players with 120 Primogems. The event will be available for a week starting today, and gamers can participate if they pass the eligibility criteria.

'The Great Banquet of the Adepti' has the same theme as the ongoing Lantern Rite event. The Traveler and Paimon will go out to sea and salvage treasures to obtain Shimmering Shells. The event items can be used to unlock locations for the Serenitea Pot and reward players with Primogems.

How to play Genshin Impact's 'The Great Banquet of the Adepti' web event

Web event main interface (Image via Genshin Impact)

The main task of 'The Great Banquet of the Adepti' web event is collecting Shimmering Shells. There are four ways the Traveler can obtain the same:

Log into the game daily - 200 Shimmering Shells Use 40 Original Resin daily - 100 Shimmering Shells Complete 2 Daily Commission daily - 100 Shimmering Shells Salvage treasures by going out to sea - 400 Shimmering Shells

The tasks above will reset daily at 04:00 AM (Server Time). The first three can be completed in-game, while the last task can be completed by playing the mini-game on the web event.

How to play salvage mini-game in 'The Great Banquet of the Adepti'

Click on the ship icon to go salvaging (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can click on the ship icon on the bottom right corner of the event page to start the salvage mini-game. Remember that the Traveler can only embark to sea three times a day, but players can win more attempts by completing tasks.

Swing the net and press the down arrow key (Image via Genshin Impact)

The duration of each salvage voyage is 60 seconds. During this mini-game, players need to use the net in the Traveler's hand to capture underwater items. The net will swing back and forth, and pressing the down arrow key will cause the net to cast in the direction it is swinging.

Shimmering Shell Value for each item (Image via Genshin Impact)

All captured items will be converted into Shimmering Shells automatically, and each of them has its own value. From the image above, players can tell that Crystalfish and Great Shining Chest have the highest Shimmering Shell value.

Unlock various locations in the Serenitea Pot using Shimmering Shells (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Shimmering Shells can unlock locations in the event's Serenitea Pot. In addition, players will obtain Primogems for every area they unlock.

Jade Delicacies - 10 Primogems Wish Upon a Lantern - 25 Primogems Luck and Abundance - 25 Primogems Iridescent Kites - 30 Primogems Splendid Fireworks - 30 Primogems

Unlocking all the locations in the Serenitea Pot will reward players with 120 Primogems, which will be automatically sent to their in-game mail.

Travelers need a total of 3020 Shimmering Shells to unlock all areas of the web event. In conclusion, players need to play The Great Banquet of the Adepti web event for at least four days of 800 shells to obtain the said number.

