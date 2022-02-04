Genshin Impact 2.5 banner schedule: Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun and Kokomi release dates revealed

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream just confirmed banners for Yae Miko, Kokomi, and Raiden Shogun. Although Genshin Impact leakers were already certain that these banners would be a part of the next major update, it is always better to wait for the developers' announcement.

As it turns out, Yae Miko will arrive in a standalone banner while Kokomi and Raiden Shogun will be available together.

Here are the release dates for all the banners in the Genshin Impact 2.5 update.

Yae Miko's banner in Genshin Impact 2.5 revealed

The first banner in the 2.5 update will feature the new five-star character, Yae Miko. This implies that the character will become playable as soon as the update drops on February 16, 2022.

Leakers have revealed the featured four-star characters in Yae Miko's banner as well. They are:

Thoma

Diona

Fischl

Lumie @lumie_lumie Can I be the next Jerma? Can I be the next Jerma? https://t.co/gvWHRyuXbs

Thoma and Diona are exceptional support characters that can provide shields. Diona can be considered slightly better as she can also heal the team with her Elemental Skill.

Fischl, on the other hand, would be returning to Genshin Impact after a long break. She is easily one of the most underrated support units, and many players might want to use her with Yae Miko.

It is no surprise that the corresponding weapon banner will feature Kagura's Verity, which is the signature five-star weapon for Yae Miko. Alongside the Catalyst, the Primordial Jade Cutter Sword will have a boosted drop rate.

Raiden Shogun and Kokomi banners release date in Genshin Impact 2.5

Based on the fixed 21-day banner schedule and the 42-day update cycle, it is safe to assume that the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi banners will arrive on March 9, 2022. The release time might vary from region to region.

As of now, there is no information on the featured four-star characters in the rerun banners. Regardless, it is obvious that the weapon banner will feature the Engulfing Lightning Polearm (signature weapon for Raiden Shogun) and the Everlasting Moonglow Catalyst (signature weapon for Kokomi).

make up a genshin player .ᐟ  @makeupagiplayer so !



first phase : yae miko



second phase : raiden and kokomi rerun so !first phase : yae miko second phase : raiden and kokomi rerun

Using Raiden Shogun with Yae Miko will be a dream come true for many players. Both characters have played an important role in the Inazuma storyline, and there are no doubts about their combat strengths.

Kokomi's banner might be able to perform better this time as the developers have confirmed anti-shield enemies like the Raiden Shogun boss and Shadowy Husks in the 2.5 Special Program.

From the looks of it, the meta will severely change with patch 2.5 as healers will become relevant yet again. Shielders might not be too advantageous in the end-game content, which will contain Shadowy Husks and Corrossion.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee