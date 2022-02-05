Genshin Impact 2.5 banners: All release dates, leaked weapons, and 4-star characters

Genshin Impact version 2.5 will introduce Yae Miko as a playable five-star character. Moreover, the likes of Raiden Shogun and Kokomi are returning in rerun banners during the second phase.

Now that the order of the banners has been officially confirmed with the 2.5 livestream, it is safe to assume their release dates as well. Leakers, as usual, have played their part and revealed some of the weapons banners and featured four-star characters already.

Here's everything to know about the three banners that will be available in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko's banner release date and four-star characters

Unlike Shenhe, Yae Miko won't have a concurrent banner in Genshin Impact. This implies that a Character Event Wish Banner-2 (for reruns) won't be released with her banner.

Yae Miko will become playable as soon as patch 2.5 drops on February 16, 2022. She will be featured in the event wish banner for 21 days.

As per Lumie, the four-star characters that will have a boosted drop rate in Yae's banner will be:

Thoma

Diona

Fischl

The three four-star characters are primarily used as support units in prominent team compositions.

Thoma is a Pyro shield character who works well with Hu Tao whereas Diona is a Cryo support who can be used in Freeze-based teams. Lastly, Fischl is a bow character who belongs to the Electro element.

The weapon banner with Yae Miko will certainly feature her signature Catalyst called Kagura's Verity and a five-star Sword called Primordial Jade Cutter.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Raiden Shogun and Kokomi rerun banners' release date and weapons

In the second phase, players will be able to wish for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi. Ideally, the banners will go live on March 9, 2022 but the release time might vary from region to region.

The weapon banner in phase two will feature the Everlasting Moonglow Catalyst (signature weapon for Kokomi) and the Engulfing Lightning Polearm (signature weapon for Raiden Shogun).

While Raiden Shogun might turn out to be one of the best support characters for Yae Miko, Kokomi is gradually getting the attention of players. Apparently, many anti-shield enemies like Shadowy Husks and Raiden Shogun boss will be introduced in patch 2.5 and the meta might change drastically.

There's no information on the four-star characters that will be featured in the rerun banners yet. It is worth noting that except for the banner release dates, the information above is based on leaks and readers must take it with a grain of salt.

Edited by Atul S