Genshin Impact 2.7 banners: Kuki Shinobu release date, time, ascension materials and more leaks

Genshin Impact 2.7 is in full swing right now, as Hoyoverse introduced a brand new Archon quest tied to the Chasm. Players can spend their Primogems on the newest character, Yelan, who is a Hydro Bow user. The newest event also lets players take the fight against some of the toughest enemies in Teyvat.

With Yelan's banner only two weeks remaining, players will need to save up on a lot of resources for another new character in this update, Kuki Shinobu. She will be featured alongside Arataki Itto in the second phase of the update, alongside unannounced 4-stars.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Kuki Shinobu

◆ Mender of Tribulations

◆ Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang

◆ Electro

◆ Tribulatio Demptio



#GenshinImpact I am writing to introduce a talented person to you. — Kujou Sara◆ Kuki Shinobu◆ Mender of Tribulations◆ Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang◆ Electro◆ Tribulatio Demptio I am writing to introduce a talented person to you. — Kujou Sara◆ Kuki Shinobu◆ Mender of Tribulations◆ Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang◆ Electro◆ Tribulatio Demptio#GenshinImpact https://t.co/48q4sY0IP5

The following article will guide you through everything you need to know about the upcoming Electro Sword wielder, from the release date to her ascension materials.

Release date and ascension materials for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact 2.7

1) Release date and time

Genshin Impact 2.7 was released on May 31, 2022, which also introduced players to Yelan and Archon quest. However, after running for 20 days alongside Xiao, it will be the turn of Arataki Itto to take the stage with his fellow gang member, Kuki Shinobu. Players can expect both of these characters to drop on June 21 at around 3:00 AM PST.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Here are all the release times for Kuki Shinobu in the major regions:

Australia: 8:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

China: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 PM

United States: 6:00 AM

India: 3:30 PM

Hence, Kuki and Itto's banner in the second phase is scheduled to drop right after Yelan's banner ends.

2) Ascension materials

To ascend Kuki Shinobu to level 90, players have to collect several resources across Teyvat. Some of these include typical Gemstones and boss materials, while some require exclusive regional specialties from Inazuma. For max ascension on Kuki Shinobu, you will need the following resources:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver.

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment.

9 Vagrada Amethyst Chunk.

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone.

46 Runic Fangs.

!68 Naku Weeds.

18 Spectral Husks.

30 Spectral Hearts.

36 Spectral Nucleus.

12 Wanderer's Advice.

11 Adventurer's Experience.

415 Hero's Wit.

2,093,400 Mora.

nora.mp3 @nora_mp3

Kuki Shinobu Ascension & Talent Material Infographic for Genshin Impact 2.7



#GenshinImpact #原神 #KukiShinobu — "Tribulatio Demptio" ✧Kuki Shinobu Ascension & Talent Material Infographic for Genshin Impact 2.7 — "Tribulatio Demptio" ✧Kuki Shinobu Ascension & Talent Material Infographic for Genshin Impact 2.7#GenshinImpact #原神 #KukiShinobu https://t.co/J2QOgfrgoy

For her talents, three sets of Elegance are needed which can be farmed from the Violet Court domain. Players can find it on the west side of the main Inazuma city. Each talent requires the following number of resources:

3 Teachings of Elegance.

21 Guide of Elegance.

38 Philosophies of Elegance.

6 Spectral Husks.

22 Spectral Hearts.

31 Spectral Nucleus.

6 Tears of the Calamatus God.

1 Crown of Insight.

1,652,500 Mora.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

All of Kuki's talents can be maxed out to 15 with the above amount.

3) Where to find the Genshin Impact materials?

For Runic Fangs, you can start by heading to Chasm and look for the Ruin Serpent boss near the Serpent Cave waypoint. For the Inazuma specialty, Naku Weeds, you can look for them on Yashiori Island, Tatarasuna, and Seirei Island.

Naku Weeds location in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact Teyvat Interactive Map)

Lastly, for Elegance talent materials, look for a small island located in the middle of Tatarasuna and Narukami island. You can head there via waverider, or fast travel if you already have the domain unlocked.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far