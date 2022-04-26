Genshin Impact 2.7 banners may rerun Xiao with Yelan, suggests reliable leak

Genshin Impact version 2.7 is right around the corner, and leaks regarding the forthcoming banners have surfaced. If everything goes as planned and there aren't any unexpected delays, players will be able to unlock Yelan in the first half of the update and Kuki Shinobu in the second.

Alongside new characters, HoYoverse also brings back some five-star characters through the character event wish-2 banner in every update. Patch 2.7 should be no exception, and a credible leaker has talked about Xiao's imminent return.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal Xiao and Yelan's banner

A reliable leaker who correctly predicted Keqing's skin, Shenhe's banner, Zhongli and Ganyu's rerun, and update 2.5's weapon banner has now informed fans that Yelan and Xiao will be featured in the first half of the 2.7 update.

The four-star characters in the banner will apparently be:

Noelle

Barbara

Yanfei

If the leaks are true, then Xiao and Yelan's banner will share the featured four-star characters and pity count.

Interestingly, BLANK recently talked about Xiao's inclusion in the 2.7 storyline. The Yaksha will be one of the main characters, but this doesn't confirm his rerun banner.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7



Xiao's previous rerun banner was during Genshin Impact version 2.4. It will be surprising if he gets a rerun ahead of Yoimiya and Kazuha, who are yet to get their first rerun banners.

In the first half of the 2.7 update, the weapon banner will have a boosted drop rate for signature weapons for Yelan and Xiao. These include the Aqua Simulacra bow and the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear polearm.

As of now, the leaker hasn't spoken about the featured four-star weapons in the Epitome Invocation banner in patch 2.7.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 phase 2 might feature Arataki Itto and Redhorn Stonethresher

For the second half of the 2.7 update, travelers can expect Arataki Itto's rerun banner, which should also feature the new four-star character Kuki Shinobu. While Itto is the leader of the Arataki gang, Shinobu is the deputy leader and has studied Law at Liyue.

The weapon banner in the second half will reportedly feature Arataki Itto's signature claymore called Redhorn Stonethresher and Memory of Dust, which is a five-star catalyst.

The community's response towards the aforementioned leaks has been mixed. While some players feel that Kazuha and Yoimiya should return before Xiao, others have complained about Memory of Dust in the weapon banner.

Readers must note that banners in Genshin Impact are always subject to change, and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. The 2.7 Special Program should be announced soon, and players can expect more clarity regarding banners in the livestream.

