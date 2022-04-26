Genshin Impact 2.7 banners: Xiao, Yelan, Weapons and 4-stars leaked

The latest Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have revealed the upcoming banners along with the weapons on both banners. Recent leaks have finally revealed the 4-stars for phase 1 banners as well.
Genshin Impact has officially revealed that Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will appear on the upcoming 2.7 banners. Additionally, based on previous leaks, Arataki Itto will have a rerun of the 2.7 banners. The latest leaks have revealed the following characters to appear on 2.7 banners:
- Phase 1 - Yelan & Xiao
- Phase 1 - Noelle, Barbara, and Yanfei
- Phase 2 - Arataki Itto & Kuki Shinobu
The Epitome Invocation will drop the signature weapons of the characters appearing on the banners. Here are the leaked 5-star weapons:
- Phase 1 - Aqua Simulacra & Primordial Jade Spear
- Phase 2 - Redthorn Stonethresher & Memory of Dust
Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: 5-star characters and weapon banner, plus phase 1 banner 4-stars revealed
A reliable insider who also leaked the character and weapon banners for patches 2.4 and 2.5 has done the same for the upcoming patch 2.7. The Phase 1 banner is going to be a double banner with Yelan and Xiao having their separate character event wish banners. This will be Xiao's second rerun, and the 4-star characters who will have a boosted drop-rate are:
- Noelle
- Barbara
- Yanfei
Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) for Phase 1 will have the signature weapon of Yelan and Xiao. The 5-star weapons that will drop are:
- Aqua Simulacra
- Primordial Jade Spear
There is still no information for the 4-star weapons dropping on the weapon banners.
According to insider leaks, Phase 2 of patch 2.7 will have a solo rerun of Arataki Itto. Additionally, Genshin Impact officials have revealed that Kuki Shinobu will be introduced as one of the 4-star characters in the upcoming patch 2.7 banner.
This implies that both the leader and deputy leader of the Arataki Gang will share the banner with the rest of the 4-star characters, who are yet to be confirmed.
Release date for patch 2.7 banners
The upcoming Genshin Impact patch 2.7 is scheduled for release on May 11, 2022, along with Phase-1 Character Event banners and Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). Hence, Yelan and Xiao's rerun banner will share the date with the release of the patch on May 11, 2022.
Phase 1 double banners will be available for 20 days before the Phase 2 banners are released. This implies that the Phase 2 banner is speculated to drop on May 31, 2022.
Hence, players will currently have to wait for 13 days before they can summon any characters or weapons released in Phase 1 banners.