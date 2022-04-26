Genshin Impact 2.7 banners: Xiao, Yelan, Weapons and 4-stars leaked

The latest Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have revealed the upcoming banners along with the weapons on both banners. Recent leaks have finally revealed the 4-stars for phase 1 banners as well.

Genshin Impact has officially revealed that Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will appear on the upcoming 2.7 banners. Additionally, based on previous leaks, Arataki Itto will have a rerun of the 2.7 banners. The latest leaks have revealed the following characters to appear on 2.7 banners:

Phase 1 - Yelan & Xiao

Phase 1 - Noelle, Barbara, and Yanfei

Phase 2 - Arataki Itto & Kuki Shinobu

The Epitome Invocation will drop the signature weapons of the characters appearing on the banners. Here are the leaked 5-star weapons:

Phase 1 - Aqua Simulacra & Primordial Jade Spear

Phase 2 - Redthorn Stonethresher & Memory of Dust

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: 5-star characters and weapon banner, plus phase 1 banner 4-stars revealed

A reliable insider who also leaked the character and weapon banners for patches 2.4 and 2.5 has done the same for the upcoming patch 2.7. The Phase 1 banner is going to be a double banner with Yelan and Xiao having their separate character event wish banners. This will be Xiao's second rerun, and the 4-star characters who will have a boosted drop-rate are:

Noelle

Barbara

Yanfei

Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) for Phase 1 will have the signature weapon of Yelan and Xiao. The 5-star weapons that will drop are:

Aqua Simulacra

Primordial Jade Spear

Xwides Impact @Xwides



Е Лань и Сяо; Ноэлль, Барбара и Янь Фей

Аква Симулякр и Нефритовый Коршун



Итто

Камнеруб и Память о Пыли



#GenshinImpact Баннеры патча 2.7 от инсайдера который ранее сливал много точной информации:Е Лань и Сяо; Ноэлль, Барбара и Янь ФейАква Симулякр и Нефритовый КоршунИттоКамнеруб и Память о Пыли Баннеры патча 2.7 от инсайдера который ранее сливал много точной информации:Е Лань и Сяо; Ноэлль, Барбара и Янь ФейАква Симулякр и Нефритовый КоршунИттоКамнеруб и Память о Пыли#GenshinImpact https://t.co/G0eqt8BXUr

There is still no information for the 4-star weapons dropping on the weapon banners.

According to insider leaks, Phase 2 of patch 2.7 will have a solo rerun of Arataki Itto. Additionally, Genshin Impact officials have revealed that Kuki Shinobu will be introduced as one of the 4-star characters in the upcoming patch 2.7 banner.

This implies that both the leader and deputy leader of the Arataki Gang will share the banner with the rest of the 4-star characters, who are yet to be confirmed.

Release date for patch 2.7 banners

5-star character dropping in patch 2.7 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The upcoming Genshin Impact patch 2.7 is scheduled for release on May 11, 2022, along with Phase-1 Character Event banners and Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). Hence, Yelan and Xiao's rerun banner will share the date with the release of the patch on May 11, 2022.

Phase 1 double banners will be available for 20 days before the Phase 2 banners are released. This implies that the Phase 2 banner is speculated to drop on May 31, 2022.

Hence, players will currently have to wait for 13 days before they can summon any characters or weapons released in Phase 1 banners.

Edited by Danyal Arabi